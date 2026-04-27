Euphoria stars break down what Laurie and Bishop really think during their confrontation

3 hours ago

When Rue showed up at Laurie’s lair in Euphoria season three episode three, I got goosebumps. The confrontation with Laurie was especially stressful, as both Bishop and Laurie are such stoic characters. You have no idea what either character is planning, or how they could react. Thankfully, the actors who portray Laurie and Bishop have broken down what their characters are really thinking during this Euphoria scene.

Martha Kelly – who portrays Laurie – confirmed that yes, the bird is dead, and no, Laurie won’t be pleased.

She told TV Insider: “I think that Paladin was the closest thing to a real attachment that she’s capable of. I think that humans are probably too complicated for Laurie because she’s either a narcissist or a sociopath or both, but a pet like a bird doesn’t ask really anything of you, and so there’s no room for her to get mad or feel betrayed by the bird.

“She is devastated by his loss, and I don’t really think she ever recovers fully and ever feels like she’s fully on her feet again.”

Yikes. I’m a bit scared to see how this will affect Laurie’s decisions during the rest of season three.

Bishop is Alamo’s lackey. He’s featured in other episodes of Euphoria season three, but hadn’t spoken much. Plenty of Euphoria viewers have theories that something is up with him. Will Bishop have a redemption arc and save Rue? Is he a secret criminal mastermind, who will supplant Alamo as the biggest villain? Is he an undercover FBI agent?

Darrell Britt-Gibson was more tight-lipped about his character’s motivations. However, he did imply that there is more going on with Bishop than we know.

He explained to TV Insider: “It’s such a fascinating character, sort of like the baked onion… slowly peeling back the layers of him, and you never know when you’re gonna get to the centre of it, and that’s what makes it so interesting. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever done.”

The actor also hinted that this scene is the start of something huge for Bishop.

“There are real stakes,” he continued, “but also there’s this air of… the unknown exists heavily in that scene, and that’s what I love about it. It does set the stage, and I just think that it’s, again, peeling back the layers of the onion. It’s just the beginning.”

Eek. I can’t wait.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.