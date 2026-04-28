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These meaningful hidden details in Cassie and Nate’s wedding in Euphoria blew my mind

Cassie’s wedding dress reveals what she’s really going through

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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We’ve waited years to witness Cassie and Nate’s wedding in Euphoria, and the episode did not disappoint. The story was intense enough, but the production team stuffed the scene with hidden meanings. So many details of Cassie and Nate’s wedding are actually clever symbols, which tell us loads about the Euphoria characters. My mind is so blown.

There is a deep reason for the colour scheme

The wedding decorations and outfits are clashing shades of pink and red. The Euphoria production team gave the garish colour scheme a name: “shrimp cocktail”.

euphoria wedding colour scheme shrimp cocktail

Please, nobody add this to your Pinterest board
(Image via HBO)

The production designer Francois Audouy explained to Vulture: “Weddings, by definition, are expressions of the hopes and dreams of new couples. And the show has a lot to do with the American dream and how that manifests itself in Southern California.” He fully embraced “the perversity of the American wedding concept”, and scanned pics of over-the-top weddings, with “shrimp cocktail bars with thousands of shrimp cascading out of ice buckets”.

So, the colour scheme is symbolic of American try-hard excess. Wow, if only the Euphoria team put as much thought into the plot as they did the flowers.

Cassie’s wedding dress hints she’s verging on ‘psychosis’

euphoria cassie wedding dress

Lexi’s face says it all
(Image via HBO)

Her first wedding dress was created by the designer Jackson Wiederhoeft. He saw Cassie’s dress as “an opportunity to explore the psychosis that the character is going through”.

By “psychosis“, Jackson Wiederhoeft is referencing how Cassie is becoming more delusional and disconnected from reality. Her wedding dress is supposed to be too much, because Cassie is losing her sense of proportion and normalcy. That’s why Cassie’s dress has a corset bodice, and a huge slit, and a 15-foot train, and a very low neckline, and beading, and embroidery, and a huge veil…

Cartier also loaned half a million dollars of diamonds. Cassie’s engagement ring is a real Harry Winston. A friend of Ashley Levinson (the wife of Sam Levinson, the showrunner) was getting divorced and leant it.

Wiederhoeft told InStyle: “It’s not so much about what she wants; it’s just about being the biggest and the best.” He added: “There is a scenario in which you’re dressing as revenge and as a form of trying to outdo everyone.”

The seating plan orbited around Maddy

euphoria wedding seating plan maddy bb jules

Oh, she’s watching
(Image via HBO)

The director of photography, Marcell Rev, shared with Vulture the thoughts behind the seating chart for the wedding guests. “If you sit Maddy here, she can see the bride from that angle,” he explained.

Most actors didn’t know much about other characters’ storylines, and were fairly clueless as to what else was going on with Nate and Cassie. Plus, most characters don’t know much about what Cassie and Nate’s relationship is like behind closed doors. However, the tables were deliberately arranged so Maddy would have a direct view of Cassie at the high table, as well as Cassie and Nate’s godawful first dance. Maddy literally sees more than everyone else…

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Featured image credit: HBO.

More on: Euphoria TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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