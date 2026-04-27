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Euphoria production reveals how much Cassie’s wedding flowers cost, and I’m in disbelief

This is actually unhinged

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Cassie’s “$50k flower budget” for her Euphoria wedding? Not even close. Once you dig into what actually went into that over-the-top display, the real cost is eye-watering and a little ridiculous.

Ever since snaps of Sydney Sweeney in full bridal glam as Cassie dropped during filming for Euphoria season three, people have been bracing for chaos. When Cassie demanded $50,000 worth of flowers in the premiere, it already felt excessive. Turns out, that number barely scratches the surface.

Production designer François Audouy didn’t hold back when explaining the vision. “It’s the idea that if the exterior is beautiful enough, the interior rot doesn’t matter,” he told TheWrap.

He pointed out that Cassie insisting on that kind of spend while Nate is struggling financially hints at a deeper issue: “hollowness” in their relationship. As he put it, “I wanted to make a venue that was generally beautiful … and seductive [but] it couldn’t look wrong or cheap, because then this metaphor would collapse. I wanted to create a space that felt like a tragedy that was living inside perfection.”

And they didn’t just talk about excess, they went all in.

The floral team brought in Magpie Florals, and according to Audouy, the scale was so extreme it drained supply chains across multiple countries. “They literally wiped out the entire farms inventory across multiple countries,” he said. “The entire L.A. floral market was without this color palette in stock.” Flowers had to be flown in from Miami, Ecuador and Amsterdam just to keep up.

HBO

The numbers alone are staggering. The ceremony featured 10,710 stems, including 2,875 roses, while the reception added another 14,382 stems, with 4,600 roses. That’s more than 25,000 stems in total.

“It became … a bit of a manifesto for me,” Audouy explained. “It was not just adding some floral details — it was about making a statement.”

And the cost? Way beyond Cassie’s original demand. Audouy didn’t sugarcoat it: “We spent considerably more than that. The number is kind of shocking and almost embarrassing to tell you, but … it was a decision that we all made together because of .. metaphorical importance of telling the story with … the amount of florals, and to Sam’s genius, he folded that into the story where it became part of Cassie’s motivation.”

HBO

So how much are we really talking?

Using the production’s own figures, roughly 25,000 stems, you can estimate the price based on industry rates. Standard bulk flowers typically sit around $3–$6 per stem, but these weren’t standard. With imported, out-of-season blooms flown in from multiple countries, you’re realistically looking at $7–$14 (or more) per stem. Multiply that out and suddenly Cassie’s floral fantasy lands somewhere between $175,000 and $350,000.

That doesn’t even factor in the logistics, replacements over nine days of filming, or the separate teams swapping out arrangements and ice sculptures (including, incredibly, 10 sculptures of Nate and Cassie, 10 for the shrimp buffet, and 10 ice luges). As Audouy put it, “We wanted to straddle the border between beauty, excess and gluttony.”

Mission accomplished.

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Featured image credit: HBO

More on: Euphoria TV Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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