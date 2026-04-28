‘Bristol twist’: Some much needed Winestock style inspiration

2 hours ago

Winestock is only a little bit about the wine, we are far more interested in the outfits. You have most likely been thinking about what to wear ever since you picked out last year’s look. Dressing for Winestock is not an easy task; your outfit needs to hit all the criteria – looking stylish, feeling good and embracing the effortless Bristol vibe, all whilst sticking to a student budget. If you are feeling stuck for inspiration on what to wear this year, here’s some help on how to find a Winestock outfit that feels like it’s got that perfect ‘Bristol twist.’

Ditch the heels

This is the year to do your feet a favour and give them a break. Winestock is almost festival like in its requirement of one to stand for hours on grass, this makes wearing high heels highly impractical (especially when the wine is flowing). But fear not, prioritising comfort does not mean you have to comprise on style.

Swap out your high heels for a pair of cowboy boots, ballet flats or dare I say flip-flops to gloat in front of your pain-ridden friends. Not only a practical choice, but it also adds a bit of personality to your look. Choosing comfortable footwear means you can actually enjoy the evening and even make it to the Triangle afterwards.

Having said that, this years Winestock will have a dedicated space to park your heels if you so wish. So, do not be completely deterred from showcasing your favourite 6-inch stilettos – they have you covered.

Midi dresses

Maxi dresses are often the go-to for Winestock, but I think a midi dress can look just as chic and a bit more exciting whilst still sticking to the black tie theme. Especially if you have decided to ditch the heels and want to show off your cowboy boots. Wearing a shorter dress gives you more room to get creative with your style and is definitely easier to dance around in. Perhaps your Bristol twist will be getting your (not so tanned) legs out in the tent.

Something borrowed

The most authentic Bristol twist is choosing to wear second hand or borrowed pieces. There is no need to buy a new outfit just for the sake of Winestock. Especially since Bristol is filled with amazing charity shops. A charity shop crawl can be a fun day out with your friends and a great way to find a new dress for Winestock whilst being sustainable. Do not underestimate Vinted when sourcing your (literally) one-of-a-kind dress. Or dare to shop in the wardrobes of your housemates; an easy way to debut a new style without spending a penny.

Colour and patterns

Summer in Bristol is not the time for playing it safe. Winestock is the perfect occasion to experiment and wear something out of your comfort zone. Bright colours or bold patterns always look good in the sunshine and instantly elevate an outfit. Last year polka dots and yellow were extremely popular choices, but this year it is time to switch things up. Stripes could easily become the pattern of the season, they are a classic but definitely eye catching. We could also end up seeing more colourful shades of turquoise and blue or even orange making an appearance this year.

Switching it up from dresses

If dresses are not really your thing there are plenty of alternatives which feel just as elevated. A co-ord is a very easy and stylish option – a matching skirt and top set always looks effortless and instantly put together without having to try. For something a bit different, tailored two pieces or slightly oversized suits are also becoming more popular choices and definitely make you stand out from the crowd.

Jumpsuits are another great alternative, they are comfortable, easy to dance in and still look trendy. If you opt for a co-ord you can mix and match the pieces with clothes you already have making them a useful addition to your wardrobe.

Accessorise, accessorise, accessorise

Accessories are a small detail which can bring your outfit to life and make it more unique. Black dress with a statement necklace? instantly elevated, endlessly hot. A summer scarf? effortlessly chic – tie one in your hair, onto your bag or even wear or loosely around your neck. Sunglasses, not only of immense practicality, but another way to add something new to your Winestock look without too much hassle.

The bow tie

There is nothing that says Winestock quite like the bow tie. I implore all of our male attendees to get down to Cotham Hill and purchase a stellar bow tie. This again does not have to be expensive. A true picture of elegance and sophistication, your Bristol twist could be a fun (maybe coloured?) bow tie.

Ultimately, Winestock style is not about following every current trend, it is about wearing an outfit that you feel comfortable and confident in. Last year I ended up wearing a polka dot mini dress and cowboy boots, which felt like the perfect mix of my personal style and practicality. This year’s outfit is still undecided, but heels are firmly off the table. If you are still unsure what to wear, do not panic. Most of the best outfits are thrown together last minute, the most important thing is to make sure you enjoy the day.