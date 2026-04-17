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‘I was uncomfortable’: American Idol teen’s ‘forced’ kiss with Katy Perry resurfaces

The clip is so hard to watch

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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A 2018 clip of Katy Perry kissing American Idol contestant Benjamin Glaze has resurfaced amidst allegations of sexual harassment directed at the singer.

Earlier this week, actress Ruby Ross accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her at a nightclub over a decade ago in a Threads post.

“Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks?” she said.

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A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Katy Perry’s representatives have strongly denied the allegations, stating: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, but they are also dangerous, reckless lies. Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

As the conversation around these allegations develops, people on social media have been sharing clips from Katy Perry’s time as a judge on American Idol. One hugely controversial moment shows her meeting Benjamin Glaze, who admitted to the judges he was saving his first kiss for his girlfriend.

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♬ оригинальный звук – 🤍

In the clip, Katy then summons Benjamin for a kiss on the cheek before last-minute turning her head so he accidentally kisses her lips. He spoke to The New York Times about how this interaction affected him.

“I was a tad bit uncomfortable,” the then 19-year-old said. “I wanted to save it for my first relationshipI wanted it to be special.”

He continued: “Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said no. I know a lot of guys would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’ But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special.”

Although he clarified he didn’t feel as if he had been sexually harassed, he was worried his important first kiss had been taken from him. After discussing it with his friends, Benjamin decided he wouldn’t count the kiss.

“They agreed with me that it didn’t really count,” he said. “It was lip contact versus a romantic situation with someone you care about. That’s what a real first kiss is.”

Katy never responded to the backlash she got from viewers at the time, and the clip was heavily featured in promotion for the show. Benjamin didn’t end up making it past that audition.

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Featured image via Instagram/ABC

More on: Katy Perry Reality TV Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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