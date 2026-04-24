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It’s happening again! Another girl is sharing ‘evidence’ that she’s Madeleine McCann

‘It was like I was looking in a mirror’

Hayley Soen | Trends
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We’re back once again. Another girl thinks she could be Madeleine McCann, and is sharing her so-called “evidence”. It’s a lot.

At the start of 2023, a girl called Julia Wandelt went viral because she believed she was missing girl, Madeleine McCann. She started sharing her “evidence”, doing Instagram lives and even called for a DNA test.

Julia started an Instagram page called “I Am Madeleine McCann” and it reached millions of followers. That case ended with Julia ending up in court over claims she had stalked Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann.

During her appeal, Julia did an interview with Dr Phil. When watching this interview, 22-year-old Eugenea Collins started thinking she might be Madeleine. She told MailOnline this was when she started to notice similarities.

Eugenea thinks she is Madeleine McCann

via Facebook

“If it wasn’t for me seeing her on the Dr. Phil show I would’ve never known. In a way her stupidity actually helped me find my family,” Eugenea quite brutally claimed. “I saw the age progressions and it was like I was looking in a mirror. I just know I saw pictures of myself online and it says I’m missing.”

Eugenea is a similar age to Madeleine, and has taken an ancestry DNA test. It showed she is 68 per cent English and north-western European, which she believes helps prove her case.

Eugenea, who is from Arkansas, US, told the publication she has contacted her local police, who didn’t take the claim seriously. She has also tried to contact Operation Grange, the Met Police official investigation into the Madeleine McCann case.

Eugenea added she has become increasingly suspicious of her family, as she hasn’t been able to get a copy of her birth certificate. “I am unable to get any kind of identification,’ she said. “I couldn’t even get any help from the people at the Red Cross when my house was burned because I have no identification.

“I have never seen an original birth certificate either. The only thing I saw had someone else’s name wrote on it and they marked that out and wrote mine above it.”

Madeleine McCann

via ITV

Like Julia did, Eugenea also set up an Instagram page to share her evidence. She set up a page called “Official Madeleine McCann” which has since been taken down.

On there, as per MailOnline, she shared details of a writing prompt she did in elementary school, in which she believes she described her kidnapping. She also pointed out photos of herself wearing a dress similar to one Madeleine wore in one of the last photos of her.

The posts were met with lots of conflicting comments, and Eugenea replied: “People keep saying something about [my] ears not being a match, but I have scars on mine. Never noticed them until they pointed out they were different, I had my boyfriend look at the back of them and they have scars on them.”

I don’t know what to think.

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More on: Instagram Madeleine McCann True crime Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
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