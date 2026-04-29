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Here’s the most unexpected Roses events you should consider watching

You probably wouldn’t watch these sports on a regular weekend

Ella Yarwood | Guides, News
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The May bank holiday can only mean one thing: it’s Roses! With all the excitement and drama, it is one of the biggest highlights of the academic year. But watching the regular events can get boring after a while. So why not spice things up?

Roses also offers several more unusual events that people can watch. If you’re looking to watch any such event, here are some suggestions of strange Roses events to go and see.

Underwater Hockey

You may have never heard of this sport before, but don’t worry. Underwater hockey is, you guessed it, an underwater sport, and it sees two teams attempt to move a puck across the bottom of a swimming pool into the other team’s goal.

This event may sound interesting to any fans of other types of hockey or any other water sports. But maybe you’re just someone who finds the premise interesting? Doesn’t matter! No matter why you’re interested, if you want to watch it, head to the swimming pool on Friday at 1.30pm.

Korfball

What on earth is korfball? Well, we’ve got the answer for you. It’s a sport where two mixed-gender teams try to throw a ball into a basket. It may remind you of all those years of playing basketball or netball in PE.

With all the sporting action going on in Lancaster this weekend, why not check out this new sport? If you want to throw yourself into the world of Korfball (and see if we’ll beat York again), check it out on Friday at 5.20pm in Sports Hall One.

American Football

You wouldn’t expect to see this in the UK. But yes, there is an American football event taking place this Roses weekend. It may not be taking place in America, but there’s no reason to assume they won’t follow the same rules that they use in the US.

You may be someone who wants to check it out for the first time, or perhaps you’re someone who wants to get a snippet of life in America without actually going there. Of course, you could also be a die-hard fan desperate to finally watch it in person.

The Lancaster bombers have also recently battered the York Centurions in the BUCS Division two northern semis, putting them through to the final on May 9th. Not to mention they’ve won Roses four years in a row. Can they make it a fifth during this rematch? If you want to check this out, head to Roses Pitch Two at 2.15pm on Saturday, and enjoy the spectacle.

Esports

Yes, there actually is an Esports event. Anyone who heads down to watch will see Lancaster and York go head to head on three games: League of Legends, Overwatch and Counter-Strike.

Maybe you’re a huge fan of one of the games being played, or you could be a casual player. You could also be a newbie wanting to see what all the fuss about Esports is about! No matter your reason for watching, you can check it out at 11.30am on Saturday in LICA.

Debating

Who would have thought debating would be a sport? It may not be as active as the other events going on this weekend, but there is still a place for debating in the Roses line-up.

This event could be a good chance to decompress after an otherwise hectic Roses weekend, and it could help with the transition back to regular academic life after the bank holiday (no more ignoring those deadlines). If you’re interested, check out the debating competition at 10am on Sunday at Margaret Fell Lecture Theatre. Just try to get out of bed in time!

For more of the latest Roses events and score updates, keep an eye on the Roses Live website or via @RosesLive on Instagram.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Ella Yarwood | Guides, News
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