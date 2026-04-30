Disturbing texts between Celeste Rivas and D4vd reveal grim details of secret ‘relationship’

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In new court documents released earlier today, inappropriate text messages allegedly between D4vd and Celeste have been revealed.

Almost two weeks ago, musician D4vd, real name David Burke, was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Celeste Rivas. The 14-year-old was reported missing in March, 2025, before her body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to David last September. Her body had several scarring wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Newly released court documents, accessed by CNN, expose the inappropriate messages and images prosecutors claim to have found on David’s phone. In one message allegedly sent from Celeste, the 14-year-old references a sexual relationship with the 21-year-old musician.

“All we do is have s*x and just hang out, man. I want more than that for myself,” Celeste allegedly texted David.

The court documents claim that other messages included references to sex, pregnancy, abortion and morning-after pills as emergency contraceptives.

Besides these text messages, investigators also allegedly found indecent pictures of Celeste and David engaged in sexual activity. They claim that the sexual relationship between the two started when Celeste was 13 and David was 18. The filings allege that they met when Celeste was 11 years old.

In an effort to protect their child, Celeste’s parents allegedly took away her phone. According to the filings, David paid one of Celeste’s classmates $1,000 to give Celeste a new phone.

After the autopsy was revealed, Celeste’s family released a statement through their attorney.

“The Rivas Hernandez family is absolutely devastated by the findings,” Celeste’s family said in a statement after the release of the autopsy report. “They respectfully ask for privacy, understanding, and patience as they process this information.”

David denies all charges and pleaded “not guilty” during his last court appearance.

“Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

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Featured image via Jumeau Alexis/ABACA/Shutterstock and Celeste’s family