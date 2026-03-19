On the run and then arrested: Three of Louis Theroux’s manosphere men have criminal records

2 hours ago

Though you can’t be locked up for being sexist on a podcast, that isn’t to say that some of the manosphere influencers don’t have criminal records.

Following Netflix’s new documentary, Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere, a light is being shed on that rather dark corner of the internet. Finally, the masses are seeing the likes of Myron Gaines and HSTikkyTokky for who they truly are, and they’re fully crashing out as a result.

Outside of backlash and controversy, which seem to follow the influencers everywhere, a few have also had brushes with the law.

HStikkytokky was arrested in 2025

Back in March 2024, HS crashed his McLaren 720S on an A-road in Virginia Water, Surrey. Three people were injured, including his friend, and an arrest warrant was later issued in October of that year. He then fled the country, hiding out in Dubai, Doha and Ibiza.

After a year-long manhunt, all the while HS is sunning it up and posting on social media, he was arrested in October 2025. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance, resulting in a suspended sentence, being disqualified from driving for two years, and 300 hours of unpaid work.

“I understand that if I am acting in a dangerous way, this could influence others to do the same,” he said in a letter read out in court. “Spreading a positive message and helping people less fortunate than myself, that’s what makes me the happiest.”

Is the positive message in the room with us?

Manosphere’s Ed Matthews got in trouble by hunting criminals

Another British-born lad whose since entered the manosphere space is Ed Matthews, a close friend of HStikkytokky. He was arrested in 2024 for his elaborate sting operations to catch paedophiles, many of which resulted in assaults, as we saw in the doc.

As per The Mirror, he was sentenced to 10 days’ labour, but failed to turn up for the work order. Ed was dragged back into court as a result, and he coughed up £2,000 to skip wearing an ankle monitor.

Andrew Tate’s criminal record

Though not actually interviewed in the doc, on account of not being paid to appear, Andrew Tate was a looming presence throughout Louis Theroux’s expose. He needs no introductions, nor do his alleged crimes.

The reality TV star turned influencer was first arrested in 2015 after two women accused him of rape. Though the Crown Prosecution Service declined to file charges at the time, that wasn’t the end of Andrew Tate’s legal issues.

In 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania, where they had moved because “corruption is accessible for everybody.” They were charged with human trafficking, with Romanian officials later amending the charges to the more serious accusation of “human trafficking in continued form.”

More accusations of rape and sexual assault emerged, and while the brothers “categorically” rejected all the charges, there are currently investigations into them in the US, Romania, and the UK. Most recently, in May 2025, the Crown Prosecution Service brought 21 charges against them, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

Proceedings are ongoing.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix