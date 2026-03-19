What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Cheese and Chocolate Society

As the name suggests, the society runs regular bottomless cheese and chocolate tasting sessions, open to all students at the university. Perhaps a bit less known is their variety of other events, which include: Restaurant trips, pub quizzes, film nights, and joint events with other societies, including cheese and wine tasting sessions, picnics with Good Food Soc and many more.

The Warwick Tab spoke to Cheese and Chocolate’s exec members following their most recent cheese, chocolate and wine tasting event, held in collaboration with Warwick Wine & Oenology Society.

They said: “Our society is about bringing people together over two of life’s best comfort foods, in a relaxed, social, and friendly environment – it’s great way for students to meet other people outside of their course.”