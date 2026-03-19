What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Cheese and Chocolate Society
They meet. They eat. They repeat.
As the name suggests, the society runs regular bottomless cheese and chocolate tasting sessions, open to all students at the university. Perhaps a bit less known is their variety of other events, which include: Restaurant trips, pub quizzes, film nights, and joint events with other societies, including cheese and wine tasting sessions, picnics with Good Food Soc and many more.
The Warwick Tab spoke to Cheese and Chocolate’s exec members following their most recent cheese, chocolate and wine tasting event, held in collaboration with Warwick Wine & Oenology Society.
They said: “Our society is about bringing people together over two of life’s best comfort foods, in a relaxed, social, and friendly environment – it’s great way for students to meet other people outside of their course.”
“This gives our members a lot of exposure to other societies and students that they might not otherwise come across, and so we really act as a bridge for students to make the most of what Warwick has to offer (and enjoy some cheese and chocolate at the same time)!”
Built on the foundation of inclusivity, Cheese and Chocolate is possibly one of Warwick uni’s most welcoming and refreshing societies, creating regular spaces for all students to come along and enjoy each other’s company as-well as good food and drink.
What’s more, they cater to people with dietary requirements, offering dairy and vegan alternatives to anyone who requires them.
With the second term of the year coming to an end, and exam and deadline season dawning upon us, I would highly recommend getting yourself to a Cheese and Chocolate event. Take a break from the studies, meet some new people and eat some delicious chocolate and cheese.
What does the future for Cheese and Chocolate look like? Here’s what their exec said: “Going into the new academic year, inclusivity and economic availability are a big priority. We never charge more than we need to as we want as many Warwick students as possible to feel that our society is welcoming and accessible to them.
“No need for prior knowledge of cheese and chocolate either – everyone is welcome here and many people try cheeses and chocolates they may not have come across before at our events. We’re happy we can introduce Warwick students to more of life’s great flavours!”