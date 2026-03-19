‘The worst pit of my life’: Everything that went down at Reneé Rapp’s VERY messy concert

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What should have been a huge night for Reneé Rapp’s concert at Manchester’s AO Arena quickly spiralled into chaos, after the singer was forced to pause her show multiple times due to issues in the crowd.

The concert Reneé stop the show more than 10 times, as people in the pit became unwell and needed help from security. What started as isolated incidents soon turned into a pattern, with the night becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

they way they were dropping like flies tonight at renee rapp pic.twitter.com/P7yLoDcWXK — Jakey🦇 (@_jakeyyysnake_) March 18, 2026

During a performance of I Think I Like You Better, Reneé was forced to stop mid-song after fans began waving their phone torches to signal for medical attention. At the same time, at least two other groups were also trying to get security’s attention.

Things didn’t settle from there. While performing Tummy Hurts, the show was paused again following further incidents in the crowd, and it became clear the situation wasn’t improving.

At one point, Reneé directly addressed the audience, asking people to take a step back to ease the intense pressure at the front. She also requested that venue staff raise the lights so security could more easily identify and reach those in need.

Multiple people were eventually pulled out of the crowd due to medical concerns, with many later suggesting the conditions in the pit made it nearly impossible to move, even if you felt unwell.

we have actually lost the plot why are we posting queue updates at 4:30am what happened to the art of not saying how many people are in the queue pic.twitter.com/IJAUX6q4Yi — allie ⭑ RENEÉ DAY (@lexfortezas) March 18, 2026

Online, concertgoers didn’t hold back. One person wrote: “Reneé Rapp in Manchester is the most unorganised concert I’ve ever been to I fear.”

Another added: “If you’re going to a concert please for the love of god eat and drink before. The amount of times Reneé had to stop the show tonight in Manchester was insane.”

Videos circulating on social media appear to show a “barricade run”, where large numbers of fans rushed towards the front of the pit as doors opened, something many believe contributed to the overcrowding.

walked in to witness this barricade run omfg. @ReneeRappOnTour pic.twitter.com/kMHlRA1Yv9 — emily 𓆟 (@FIRE0NMARZZ) March 18, 2026

Others pointed the blame at security and organisation inside the venue. Some claimed people were allowed to enter the pit through multiple doors at once, with little crowd control in place, leading to a “free for all” once inside.

“The running made people push up more tightly together towards the front and middle of the pit which is expected in a big arena,” one attendee said on Twitter, “but you genuinely had to be there to realise how bad it actually was.”

They also said that once inside, the crowd was so tightly packed that leaving wasn’t an option, even for those feeling faint, explaining it took 40 minutes just to get into the arena due to pushing and confusion.

This has sparked wider conversations online about gig culture, particularly the rise in overnight queueing and the pressure to get as close to the front as possible. Some people argued that poor preparation, like not eating or drinking, played a role, while others insisted the responsibility ultimately lies with venue management and security.

There was also backlash over conditions outside the arena, with photos showing large amounts of litter left behind by those queueing, prompting criticism over hygiene and respect for public spaces.

Security concerns were also raised, with some attendees claiming bag checks were inconsistent or absent altogether, a point that has unsettled many given the venue’s history.

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Featured image credit: Twitter, TikTok