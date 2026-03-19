‘She was life of the party’: Liverpool student died after collapsing at rave, inquest heard

3 hours ago

A coroner has concluded that a Liverpool student died from multi-organ failure after taking MDMA at a Halloween rave.

19-year-old Olivia Wojciechowska became unwell while attending an event at Blackstone Street Warehouse, Liverpool on November 1st. Friends reported that she appeared to suffer a seizure and was rushed to Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Following a rapid decline in her condition, including liver and kidney failure, Olivia was admitted to intensive care. She was intubated, placed on dialysis, connected to a ventilator and given medication.

After being approved for a liver transplant on November 3rd, Olivia was transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham on November 5th. She died on November 7th before the transplant could take place.

Olivia was a registered organ donor so her lungs and heart were donated, ultimately saving two lives.

On March 16th, an inquest at Liverpool Coroners’ Court revealed that a friend Olivia attended the rave with brought MDMA (ecstasy) to the event. Another friend explained how she witnessed seeing Olivia take MDMA roughly one to two hours after they arrived at the rave at approximately 4pm.

Coroner Helen Rimmer concluded in a post-mortem examination that: “I accept the medical cause of death as multi-organ failure, acute liver failure and drug intoxication. She had consumed ecstasy at a rave event in Liverpool on November 1st with fatal consequences.

“Olivia did donate her lungs and her heart prior to her death, and she has given that gift of life to at least two individuals and she has saved two other people.”

Olivia is deeply missed by her friends and family who shared some of their favourite memories of her with The Daily Record. Niamh Bosher said: “Her first week she came as a bumblebee. Then she came as a pineapple with these massive feathers on her head. She always loved to dress up and go out.”

Another friend, Scarlett Tonna shared: “She was hilarious, she was always the life of the party. She’d always love going out and being involved in all the socials. She was in the Cheer Society at John Moores and she’d go out with them and dress up.

“She loved uni, she had so many friends here. She was loved by so many people. (Losing her) was awful for everyone. We had a memorial walk a few days after she passed away and there were hundreds and hundreds of people there who knew her and cared about her.

“We did a fundraiser and thousands of people donated to it, and it racked up quite a lot of money. She was honestly so popular and everyone loved her.”

Olivia’s funeral service was held at St Colmcille’s Church, East Belfast, on December 12 2025.