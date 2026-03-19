Punch the monkey’s keeper reveals how long he’ll need his beloved stuffed toy for comfort

Surely he doesn’t need it now he has a girlfriend?!

1 hour ago

We all know and love Punch the monkey by now. We’ve watched him grow up in real time, gaining confidence, making friends, and even finding himself a girlfriend.

But for many, Punch is still that tiny monkey clinging tightly to his fluffy IKEA orangutan toy. While he seems to be depending on it less and less, the big question remains: Will he ever let it go completely?

Punch’s keeper and favourite human, Kosuke Shikano, has now explained the story behind the toy, and what its future might look like.

In an interview with Dawn, he said: “Baby Japanese macaques immediately cling on to their mother’s body after birth to build muscle strength. They also get a sense of security when holding something. However, because he had been abandoned, Punch had nothing to grip on to.

“We chose the toy as a monkey specifically so it’ easier for punch to integrate when he no longer needs it.”

So while the toy might look cute, it actually played a crucial role in Punch’s early development, giving him both comfort and a substitute for what he was missing.

In a later interview, Shikano said: “Punch has been accepted by other monkeys in his troop, and he is now spending more time interacting, grooming, and playing with them more than with his toy.”

Punch now has a girlfriend.

Aweeeeeee! ❤️❤️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CJJtk5WexF — The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 16, 2026

Basically, Punch is doing exactly what he’s supposed to be doing, becoming a normal monkey.

Shikano also revealed that Punch’s favourite companion is another monkey named Momo, who has even been described as his “girlfriend” after the pair were photographed together.

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Featured image credit: X