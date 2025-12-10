The Tab
Ja Rule 50 Cent beef Diddy

Why Ja Rule is beefing with 50 Cent again as he threatens to sue over the Diddy Netflix doc

‘Lawsuit on the way…’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Ja Rule and 50 Cent have been beefing for more than two decades, but their rivalry has suddenly flared up again, and it’s all because of 50 Cent’s new Netflix documentary on Sean “Diddy” Combs.

After days of back-and-forth posts, Ja Rule is now threatening to sue 50 Cent for defamation. So, here’s everything that happened, and why Ja Rule says he’s ready to take legal action.

It all reignited with 50 Cent’s new Diddy documentary

Earlier this month, Netflix released Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part documentary executive-produced by 50 Cent. The series includes interviews with people who previously worked with Diddy, as well as unseen footage that has sparked huge discussion online.

But while viewers debated the documentary itself, Ja Rule had a completely different issue: 50 Cent being the person behind it.

As soon as the series dropped, Ja Rule took to Instagram and Twitter with several direct posts. As reported by Complex, in one Instagram post , he said the issue wasn’t Diddy – “he’s already in jail serving time AS HE SHOULD BE” – but the way 50 Cent was suddenly acting like what he called a “hip hop moral saviour.”

He also mocked 50 Cent’s appearance in the documentary, calling him “this s*cker Curtis” with “them tight a** nasty suits” and a “big a** jug head.”

Ja Rule accused 50 Cent of hypocrisy

Posting on his social accounts, Ja Rule argued that 50 Cent has no business presenting himself as a champion of victims when he has faced past allegations.

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

the university of oxford university of manchester and newcastle university with medals for their ofs tef ratings

The absolute worst four Russell Group unis, according to the Office for Students’ ratings

He referenced the 2013 incident involving Daphne Joy, in which 50 Cent pleaded no contest to one count of vandalism while the domestic violence charge was dropped. Ja Rule also noted the sentence at the time, which included probation, counselling, fines and a restraining order.

He then pointed to later allegations made by Joy in 2024, which 50 Cent denied. He also mentioned that 50 Cent responded by filing a defamation lawsuit that he later withdrew.

Ja Rule additionally reposted older claims made by model Tatted Up Holly.

Across multiple posts, Ja Rule repeatedly said, “He’s no different… ALLEGEDLY.”

He also argued that if 50 Cent genuinely cared about victims, he should “donate the profits to charities for domestic violence.”

50 Cent hit back and that escalated everything

50 Cent responded by sharing an old clip of Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal, who alleged he had seen Diddy and Ja Rule come out of a room naked. The clip has circulated online before, but 50 Cent reposting it to his large following quickly reignited the situation.

That was when Ja Rule publicly snapped.

He went back on Twitter and wrote, “I thought jug head was smarter than that posting a blatant lie to your millions of minions SLANDER and DEFAMATION… DUMMY!!! Lawsuit on the way…”

People online quickly reacted, some trolling Ja Rule, others pointing out that Gene Deal was the original source of the claim, not 50 Cent.

This isn’t the first time Ja has spoken out about the doc

Even before threatening legal action, Ja Rule had been criticising 50 Cent over the Netflix documentary.

Earlier in the week, he called 50 Cent a “cancer to culture” and accused him of doing the documentary for personal reasons rather than out of concern for victims. He also hinted he might create his own documentary about 50 Cent, writing, “I think I’m gonna start doing docs there’s A LOT to unpack here ALLEGEDLY…”

He also shared screenshots of older allegations involving 50 Cent and reposted related headlines to support his point.

This feud goes all the way back to 1999 and has lasted through diss tracks, interviews, TV appearances and countless memes. But 50 Cent’s Diddy documentary has pulled their rivalry straight back into the spotlight.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via YouTube.

More on: Netflix P Diddy US
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

Did Diddy actually try to poison Jamie Foxx?! Here’s what really happened between them

Diddy mistake Netflix unseen footage

This ‘cheap’ mistake Diddy made years ago is why Netflix could obtain his personal recordings

So, why did 50 Cent make a documentary about Diddy? Here’s the real reason

Latest
Emily in Paris Mindy Alfie scene

This theory finally explains what *that* Mindy and Alfie moment in Emily in Paris is really about

Suchismita Ghosh

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, also spoke about that scene

Ice baths, half marathons, bake sales: Newcastle and Northumbria’s Movember 2025 round up

Tilly Nelson

The taches took over Newcastle this Movember

Twunk

Six videos and tons of green paint: The OnlyFans twunk’s Wicked filth from start to finish

Kieran Galpin

There’s a lot of ground to cover, so grab a snack

person ratted out Bonnie Blue reason

‘I am not a prude’: The person who ratted out Bonnie Blue reveals the real reason they did it

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I am not judging her’

They’ve not alll been Wicked: The movie musicals that utterly FLOPPED

Harrison Brocklehurst

The terror I fear from Dear Evan Hansen will be permanent

The biggest Golden Globes 2025 snubs, including Wicked: For Good and Sydney Sweeney

Hebe Hancock

Justice for Wicked

The tragically cringe seven-minute video Bonnie Blue posted just days before her arrest

Hayley Soen

She was bragging about how much fun she was going to have

Here’s how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025, and see the channels you watched most

Ellissa Bain

Forget Spotify Wrapped

‘He taught me how to treat women’: What Diddy’s children have said about his crimes

Hayley Soen

His daughters walked out the courtroom during his trial

The Tab’s 2025 Christmas gift guide: Presents that won’t get regifted in January

Francesca Eke

Plus things to do, eat and drink for when the Celebrations just don’t cut it

Emily in Paris Mindy Alfie scene

This theory finally explains what *that* Mindy and Alfie moment in Emily in Paris is really about

Suchismita Ghosh

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, also spoke about that scene

Ice baths, half marathons, bake sales: Newcastle and Northumbria’s Movember 2025 round up

Tilly Nelson

The taches took over Newcastle this Movember

Twunk

Six videos and tons of green paint: The OnlyFans twunk’s Wicked filth from start to finish

Kieran Galpin

There’s a lot of ground to cover, so grab a snack

person ratted out Bonnie Blue reason

‘I am not a prude’: The person who ratted out Bonnie Blue reveals the real reason they did it

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I am not judging her’

They’ve not alll been Wicked: The movie musicals that utterly FLOPPED

Harrison Brocklehurst

The terror I fear from Dear Evan Hansen will be permanent

The biggest Golden Globes 2025 snubs, including Wicked: For Good and Sydney Sweeney

Hebe Hancock

Justice for Wicked

The tragically cringe seven-minute video Bonnie Blue posted just days before her arrest

Hayley Soen

She was bragging about how much fun she was going to have

Here’s how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025, and see the channels you watched most

Ellissa Bain

Forget Spotify Wrapped

‘He taught me how to treat women’: What Diddy’s children have said about his crimes

Hayley Soen

His daughters walked out the courtroom during his trial

The Tab’s 2025 Christmas gift guide: Presents that won’t get regifted in January

Francesca Eke

Plus things to do, eat and drink for when the Celebrations just don’t cut it