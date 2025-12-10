Why Ja Rule is beefing with 50 Cent again as he threatens to sue over the Diddy Netflix doc

4 hours ago

Ja Rule and 50 Cent have been beefing for more than two decades, but their rivalry has suddenly flared up again, and it’s all because of 50 Cent’s new Netflix documentary on Sean “Diddy” Combs.

After days of back-and-forth posts, Ja Rule is now threatening to sue 50 Cent for defamation. So, here’s everything that happened, and why Ja Rule says he’s ready to take legal action.

It all reignited with 50 Cent’s new Diddy documentary

I’m not condoning Diddy’s behavior, I’m showcasing Herman’s character… https://t.co/FsFbNoRV7G — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 7, 2025

Earlier this month, Netflix released Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part documentary executive-produced by 50 Cent. The series includes interviews with people who previously worked with Diddy, as well as unseen footage that has sparked huge discussion online.

But while viewers debated the documentary itself, Ja Rule had a completely different issue: 50 Cent being the person behind it.

As soon as the series dropped, Ja Rule took to Instagram and Twitter with several direct posts. As reported by Complex, in one Instagram post , he said the issue wasn’t Diddy – “he’s already in jail serving time AS HE SHOULD BE” – but the way 50 Cent was suddenly acting like what he called a “hip hop moral saviour.”

He also mocked 50 Cent’s appearance in the documentary, calling him “this s*cker Curtis” with “them tight a** nasty suits” and a “big a** jug head.”

Ja Rule accused 50 Cent of hypocrisy

Let’s be real that nigga dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc… Herman’s a cancer to the culture if he cares so much then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence… — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 7, 2025

Posting on his social accounts, Ja Rule argued that 50 Cent has no business presenting himself as a champion of victims when he has faced past allegations.

He referenced the 2013 incident involving Daphne Joy, in which 50 Cent pleaded no contest to one count of vandalism while the domestic violence charge was dropped. Ja Rule also noted the sentence at the time, which included probation, counselling, fines and a restraining order.

He then pointed to later allegations made by Joy in 2024, which 50 Cent denied. He also mentioned that 50 Cent responded by filing a defamation lawsuit that he later withdrew.

Ja Rule additionally reposted older claims made by model Tatted Up Holly.

Across multiple posts, Ja Rule repeatedly said, “He’s no different… ALLEGEDLY.”

Hermans no different… ALLEGEDLY!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️ 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) has been involved in at least one well-documented domestic violence incident. In June 2013, he was accused of kicking his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, model Daphne Joy (also known as Daphne… — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 7, 2025

He also argued that if 50 Cent genuinely cared about victims, he should “donate the profits to charities for domestic violence.”

50 Cent hit back and that escalated everything

😂🤣😭 I thought jug head was smarter than that posting a blatant lie to your millions of minions SLANDER and DEFAMATION… DUMMY!!! Lawsuit on the way… — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 9, 2025

50 Cent responded by sharing an old clip of Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal, who alleged he had seen Diddy and Ja Rule come out of a room naked. The clip has circulated online before, but 50 Cent reposting it to his large following quickly reignited the situation.

That was when Ja Rule publicly snapped.

He went back on Twitter and wrote, “I thought jug head was smarter than that posting a blatant lie to your millions of minions SLANDER and DEFAMATION… DUMMY!!! Lawsuit on the way…”

People online quickly reacted, some trolling Ja Rule, others pointing out that Gene Deal was the original source of the claim, not 50 Cent.

This isn’t the first time Ja has spoken out about the doc

I think I’m gonna start doing docs there’s A LOT to unpack here ALLEGEDLY… 🤦🏾‍♂️#ICONN #ICONNicdocs pic.twitter.com/yKORWZFyMX — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 8, 2025

Even before threatening legal action, Ja Rule had been criticising 50 Cent over the Netflix documentary.

Earlier in the week, he called 50 Cent a “cancer to culture” and accused him of doing the documentary for personal reasons rather than out of concern for victims. He also hinted he might create his own documentary about 50 Cent, writing, “I think I’m gonna start doing docs there’s A LOT to unpack here ALLEGEDLY…”

He also shared screenshots of older allegations involving 50 Cent and reposted related headlines to support his point.

This feud goes all the way back to 1999 and has lasted through diss tracks, interviews, TV appearances and countless memes. But 50 Cent’s Diddy documentary has pulled their rivalry straight back into the spotlight.

