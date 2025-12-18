Camille won’t be back in Emily in Paris season five, so here’s the real reason she left the show

1 hour ago

Camille Razat was one of the most talked-about characters in Netflix’s Emily in Paris season four, but she won’t be returning in the new season, which was released today, and there’s a very good reason why.

Camille Razat played Gabriel’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, Camille deLalisse, in Emily in Paris. She was initially a close friend to Emily, but things turned bitter after she realised that Gabriel and Emily had feelings for each other. She also brought her family’s champagne business to Sylvie, Emily’s boss. However, it was revealed earlier this year that Camille will not be appearing in season five.

So, here’s the real reason Camille won’t be returning for Emily in Paris season five.

Why did Camille leave Emily in Paris?

Camille was written out of the show at the end of season four. According to the show’s creator Darren Star, the decision was very intentional. Speaking to Deadline, he explained that Camille’s storyline had simply reached its natural end. In his words, “her story kind of had a natural finish”.

By the end of season four, Camille had been through a lot, including a false pregnancy, a near-wedding to Gabriel, and plenty of emotional chaos. Ultimately, she chose to step away from the drama. And she wanted to focus on starting a family, which neatly wrapped up her arc.

So, was it Camille Razat’s decision?

Yes! Back in April, Camille Razat confirmed on Instagram that her exit was planned and mutual. She shared a heartfelt post saying she felt ready to move on after an “incredible journey” on the Netflix show.

She also made it clear there’s no bad blood, thanking creator Darren Star, Netflix, and the cast for the experience. Importantly, she added that the door has been left open for a possible return in the future, so never say never.

Lily Collins even commented on the post, calling Camille her “sister” and saying how proud she was of her. Cute, honestly.

Um, so what is Camille Razat doing now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ǝɔuɐɹℲ xᴉlɟʇǝN (@netflixfr)

While Camille may be gone from Paris, Razat is far from slowing down. She stars in two new series, Nero for Netflix and The Lost Station Girls for Disney Plus, both of which were released in October. On top of that, she launched her own production company, Tazar Production, in April, which focuses on creating music videos, short films and a future feature film.

Emily in Paris season five is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.