OnlyFans’ Lily Phillips went on dates with Drake, and the intimate details are legit insane

He hired an entire Italian restaurant to ‘wine and dine her’

Kieran Galpin

We’re only two weeks into 2026, and yet, we’ve already had some truly jarring stories emerge. Case in point: Lily Phillips going on a date with Drake. Yes, that Drake. The five-time Grammy winner Drake.

As Bonnie Blue gets deported, Lily Phillips has been going from strength to strength. She’s been collabing with some of the biggest names in adult entertainment, signed with a new agency, and recently got baptised. Despite her overwhelming fame, boasting 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone, I would have never guessed that she was that famous.

Here’s what we know about Lily Phillips’ fling with Drake, and boy, it’s juicy.

It seems Lily Phillips and Drake went on a date in 2025

According to an American source who spoke to The Sun, Lily Phillips and Drake met through mutual friends at some currently unknown party.

“Drake first met Lily at a party, when they were introduced by mutual friends, and he was completely struck by her,” they claimed.

“He was asking her lots of questions about herself and really showed an interest in her. He’s a global megastar, so Lily was quite taken aback and she couldn’t believe how nice he was. He really wanted to make sure she had a great time.”

But it didn’t stop there, because Drake was soon sliding into the OnlyFans model’s direct messages. He set Lily up in a VIP area at his Birmingham gig in July 2025.

“Then he slid into her Instagram DMs to invite her to his gig at the Utilita Arena in his special VIP area,” the source added.

Afterwards, Lily and Drake went to an undisclosed Italian resturant, which the singer had booked out for privacy. They had the entire resturant to themselves, and it was “romantic.”

The source concluded: “After the gig, he surprised her by hiring out an entire Italian restaurant so he could wine and dine her. He went all out to impress her and it was really romantic.

“They went back to his hotel to continue the party, and have continued texting each other since.”

So, what you’re telling me is that Lily Phillips has THEE Drake in her contacts? Iconic. Bonnie Blue just has the number of a really good lawyer and the literal criminals she’s doing her next stunt with.

