‘A giant red flag’: Newly released details about 16 Ohio children could have prevented the tragedy

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New details have been released about the 16 children who were found and rescued from a “deplorable” house in Ohio earlier this month, which have raised questions about whether signs should have been spotted earlier.

The 16 children were rescued from the home, after allegedly being kept like “feral animals” in a 12ft room for four years. In an update last week, it was said the children, who were taken to hospital, are now “safe and being cared for”.

Elizabeth Siders and Gary Siders Jr, along with Gary’s parents Gary Sr and Christine Siders, were arrested and charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Following the charges, birth certificates and records of the children have shared new insights. According to WSYX, records have shown that mother Elizabeth Siders has had a baby nearly every year since 2008.

The same midwife is said to have delivered six of the children, including two who were born when Elizabeth was legally still a child herself. Elizabeth Siders and Gary Siders Jr are listed on birth certificates as mother and father, with their first child born at Holzer Health System in Gallia County when Elizabeth was 15-years-old.

Because of this, questions have been raised about whether the tragedy could have been prevented, or flagged, very much earlier on. According to the publication, under Ohio law, health professionals must contact police or child services if they suspect child abuse.

‘A giant red flag’

Legal expert Ron O’Brien said that a mandated reporter should be questioning statutory r*pe and should report concerns. “At least to report it and let the police investigate it,” he said. “It would be, as you say, a giant red flag that should warrant further, inquiry by both, health care professional and police agencies.”

Elizabeth reportedly then went on to birth a further 10 babies at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis – so 11 there in total. The number of children she birthed, at the same place, should have been a further flag.

Ron O’Brien said Elizabeth Siders should have been asked: “How are you taking care of the children? What kind of birth protection are you utilising? Do you want to have more children?”

WSYX asked Vinton County Prosecutor William Archer if any mandatory reporting took place, and the response was “I can’t address that, sorry.”

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