Love Is Blind couple post romantic pictures together despite announcing their divorce

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A Love Is Blind couple have been posting pictures hanging out together, despite confirming they have broken up and are in the process of getting a divorce.

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah met and fell in love in the season four pods of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, and then got married during the finale episode. As they hit their four year anniversary, they announced they had separated just before the milestone. This was despite hitting back at divorce rumours prior.

In an Instagram post, Chelsea said: “Last week would have marked our fourth wedding anniversary. Out of respect for the life we shared, I wanted to address this moment directly with the community that has supported us over the years.

“It’s heartbreaking to share that our marriage is coming to an end. This is not the outcome I hoped for, and I entered this relationship with deep love, commitment, and the intention of building a lasting life together. As time went on, it became clear that we were growing in different directions. I poured my whole heart into this marriage and wanted it to work until the very end, but lasting marriages require more than love alone.”

Kwame also posted his own statement, and said their “ultimate life goals don’t feel aligned”, so it was “in their best interest” to end things.

But now, people are wondering if they’re back together, because they’ve suddenly started posting hanging out again. The pair were spotted together at the World Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kwame Appiah (@ayokwam)

At the USA vs Belgium game, Kwame posted: “Seattle hosted its biggest soccer game in history. This city has become my home and I’m so fortunate for that. When I realised I could go to the game and bring someone along, it only felt right to bring the person who helped bring me to Seattle. Eternally grateful for all that life experiences we’ve been privileged to share, although it didn’t go our way, I’m thankful to add this game to the list.”

In the gallery of photos were snaps of him attending with Chelsea, posing with his arm around her. Let’s just say, they looked very much coupley. And people are confused.

One said: “I don’t understand…. Didn’t you?…. Are you still?….. you know what, never mind….” Another added: “Please y’all fix this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Griffin (@the.chelseagriffin)

Chelsea also posted from the event, and posted about having a “soccer buddy” for four years, which is assumed to be Kwame. She also shared pictures with her ex.

Chelsea also posted at the same time using the hashtags “LifeAfterHeartbreak” and “HealingHumour” – so maybe they aren’t back together and are just hanging out? I need answers!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.