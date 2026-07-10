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why tablets empty spaces

I thought empty spaces in those tablet packets were pointless, but I was completely wrong

There are four very good reasons

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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Add as preferred source on Google

Every now and then, brainrot post go super viral on Twitter, and this week someone has asked why some tablets come in huge blister packs with loads of empty spaces, and well, it does look a bit strange.

The post asks, “Hey @grok what is the purpose of empty spaces in blister packs?”

And now people are looking at their medicine packets wondering why a tiny tablet needs such a big piece of plastic around it. I mean, when you open a pack and see several empty bubbles, it almost feels like something has gone wrong. Surely they could just make the packet smaller?

So, why are those empty spaces there?

Well, it turns out they actually have a purpose. According to Grok, “Empty spaces (cavities) in blister packs exist mainly for these reasons: Standardised manufacturing, structural integrity, protection & safety, and usability.”

Basically, medicine companies don’t always make a completely new packet for every different number of tablets. Instead, they often use standardised moulds with fixed numbers of spaces.

Grok explained, “Fixed molds with set cavity counts are cheaper and faster to produce. The same tooling works across different meds and quantities instead of custom molds for every pack size.”

So, those empty bubbles might simply exist because the packaging design is already made and works well for different products.

But that’s not the only reason. Grok also said, “Extra cavities and spacing keep the foil/plastic card stiff, flat, and easy to handle without bending or warping.”

Grok added, “Required minimum gaps (often ≥0.5 mm around pills, ≥2.5–5 mm between cavities/edges) prevent damage during transport, allow proper heat-sealing for moisture/oxygen barriers, and add child-resistance by making it harder to bite or access pills.”

The empty spaces can even make the pack easier to use. They give you room to grip when pushing out a tablet and can help people keep track of their doses, especially in calendar-style packs.

So, another random internet question has made me look at something ordinary in a completely different way. And learn that those empty bubbles aren’t just wasted plastic after all.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Brainrot Social Media twitter Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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