Peppa Pig vs Clairo? Explaining the bizarre pop feud that dragged Charli XCX and PinkPantheress

Yes, a cartoon pig has beef (or should I say pork) with an indie pop icon

2 hours ago

It wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card, but Peppa Pig has somehow found herself at the centre of pop music’s latest feud.

The drama began when Peppa Pig took part in Pitchfork’s Over/Under video series, where celebrities are asked whether artists are over or underrated.

What started as a seemingly harmless interview has spiralled into Charli XCX calling for revenge, PinkPantheress choosing sides.

It’s also not the first time Clairo and Peppa pair have crossed paths, with the exchange seemingly revealing Peppa’s seven year grudge with the grammy-nominated singer.

Here’s everything that happened.

Peppa Pig appeared to throw shade at Clairo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @clairo

When asked whether she thought Clairo was under or overrated, Peppa paused, glanced dramatically at the camera and replied: “I don’t know her.”

A single sentence was all it took for listeners to declare that Peppa had just thrown some serious shade.

Charli XCX immediately showed her support

via YouTube

Charli XCX, who is friends with the Clairo, quickly came to her defence, texting her: “Let’s f**k her up”, alongside a screenshot of Peppa’s comment.

Clairo later shared the exchange on X, prompting plenty of fans to join in on the joke and take her side.

PinkPantheress chose to side with the indie pop star

ain’t shit sweet until you put respect on clairo 💯 https://t.co/p5joVS7QbR — pinkpantheress (@pinkpantheress2) July 7, 2026

Peppa’s Over/Under interview didn’t stop with Clairo.

When asked about PinkPantheress, the pig declared the singer “underrated” before adding: “Does she like animals? Maybe she would like me, because I’m pink too. And everyone likes me.”

Despite the compliment, PinkPantheress wasn’t having it.

Responding on X, she wrote: “Ain’t sh– sweet until you put respect on clairo.”

Loyalty really is alive and well.

Peppa Pig replied to the hate

Peppa Pig by the end of the week pic.twitter.com/rVywVzpv60 — Eren 💋 (@erenfromtargets) July 7, 2026

Clairo followers quickly took to defending the indie pop singer, with some even sharing pictures of frying bacon aimed at Peppa.

But eventually Clairo stepped in to bring an end to the insults, writing: “Ok that’s enoughhhhh lolllllllllll.”

Peppa waded in, dismissing the whole thing as “playground drama”

It turns out Clairo and Peppa have history

As random as the drama seems, there’s actually some history here.

Back in 2019, Clairo appeared in her own Pitchfork Over/Under interview and was asked to rate Peppa Pig.

“I’ll say underrated, just because I don’t know any taller pigs,” she joked, referencing the internet’s long-running obsession with Peppa supposedly being 7’1.

She then questioned the logistics of the entire Peppa Pig universe.

“If she’s 7’1″, how tall is her mum? How tall are all the other pigs? Who’s keeping track? What are the proportions of this whole show?”

Technically, Clairo called Peppa underrated, but it’s entirely possible the comments about her height weren’t forgotten.

Either Peppa has been holding onto that grudge for seven years or she genuinely doesn’t know who Clairo is.

At least Peppa has plenty of other pop favourites

Clairo may not have made the cut, but plenty of artists did.

During the interview, Peppa revealed she’s a fan of Rihanna, P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Sabrina Carpenter, Britney Spears, Olivia Rodrigo, Beyoncé, Cher, Dua Lipa and Shakira.

The pig also shared her future ambitions:

“Pop stars make the best music. One day, I’ll be the biggest pop star ever.”

Yet before Peppa has even entered her pop-star era, she’s already managed to make enemies in the music industry.

Featured image via Instagram @charli_xcx, @clairo, @pinkpanthress and YouTube @PeppaPigOfficial