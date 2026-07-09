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Elizabeth Siders brother details Ohio family

‘Nothing is true’: Elizabeth Siders’ brother shares more details about the family in new posts

‘My sister and her husband really did do their best’

Suchismita Ghosh | News
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Elizabeth Siders’ brother has shared more details about his family in new Facebook posts after 16 children were rescued from a tiny 12-ft room in Ohio after they had been living in horrific conditions for four years.

The children, aged between 18 months and 18 years, were found inside a home in Hamden last week after investigators carried out a search warrant linked to a separate investigation.

Elizabeth Siders, her husband Gary Siders Jr., and his parents Gary Siders Sr. and Christina Siders have all been arrested and charged with child endangerment offences. They have all pleaded not guilty. Gary Siders Sr. has since been released for reasons that would have “bankrupted” the county.

Now, Jeremy Russell, who identifies himself as Elizabeth’s brother, has posted several more messages on Facebook. The posts appear to reflect his personal views, and investigators have not commented on the claims he makes.

‘My father is a warrior’

In one post, Russell defended his side of the family and praised his father. “My family been actin super immature. Giving the Russell’s a bad name. We really do seek respect,” he wrote.

He then shared details about his father’s childhood, writing, “My dad has earn his life from the bottom. With no parents. Father not capable. Mother deceased age two. Grandparents deceased eight. Homeless children’s home there on after. -18. Sister was murdered. He was a teenager at the time.”

Russell ended the post by saying, “My father is a warrior. Smiles every day.”

‘That’s what I think’

In another Facebook post, Russell shared his own opinion about the case. “This what I think. Slap on the wrist. You can not be charge for ignorance,” he wrote.

He also said, “The horror stories is not true, nothing is true.”

Russell went on to write, “My sister and her husband really did do their best to their iq. Allowance is the one to blame. Low IQ, getting that money.”

He added: “Everything is misunderstood. Their hygiene. Low IQ. The man of the house is responsible at most. He is the leader, leading followers. That’s what I think.”

Authorities have not commented on those claims.

‘I wish I could have been there’

Russell also shared posts about the attention he has received since speaking publicly. “My story is none your business? Lol go away,” he wrote.

“I love yeh all. Stay positive. What’s your story? I got a lot going on. I consider that noise. These conversations tangling hours of my life. I’m doing just fine, thank you for asking.”

In another post, he appeared to express regret over what had happened. “I feel so sorry for you. I wish I could have been there to prevent this. My father’s name will go down as a disgrace.”

He continued, “I hope you got what you want. When you are left nowhere to go. Do not even think about it. Your anger won’t be long you be askin for help. If I allow it, I will not.”

In a separate post, Russell also wrote, “This is how you end up homeless. It’s gonna be cold man. Are you not thinking. Your employment record is shot no IQ. Like that equals homeless. Your anger will put you there within two years. After you get back out of prison. That’s exactly what it is.”

It is not clear who Russell was referring to in those comments.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Children and Youth told WSAZ, “The safety and well-being of each of these children are top priorities for the Ohio Department of Children and Youth. The children are now in safe environments and in the custody of the Vinton County Public Children Services Agency (PCSA).”

They added, “South Central Ohio Job and Family Services, which includes the Vinton County PCSA team, is working to ensure that all necessary services and supports are provided to the children, including, as appropriate, medical and behavioural health services.”

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Suchismita Ghosh | News
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