Police found disturbing items in looksmaxxing influencer’s Thailand flat after he died in lake

Connor Murphy had only been renting the property for two months

3 hours ago

After looksmaxxing influencer Connor Murphy died in a lake in Thailand, police also searched the flat where he had been living and found a number of disturbing items inside.

Connor Michael Murphy, 32, reportedly drowned after running away from police and jumping into a lake in Samut Prakan province, just south of Bangkok. According to Thai authorities, specialist divers later recovered his body, and full autopsy and toxicology results are still pending.

Now, photos released from inside his apartment show the condition of the property before his death.

According to The Sun, officers found overflowing bags of rubbish, empty pill packets, discarded plastic bottles and takeaway food containers throughout the apartment.

Police found black and yellow substances, believed to be paint, smeared across the once-white walls. They also found black residue around the kitchen sink and dirty dishes piled up beside it.

Police also found packets of Stablon, an antidepressant used to treat major depressive disorder and anxiety. But it is not known whether Murphy had been taking the medication.

As reported by The Sun, doctors in Thailand can prescribe the drug after a medical evaluation, but people cannot buy it over the counter. The US Food and Drug Administration has also not approved it for use in the United States.

Another photo showed unopened insulin syringes alongside a used plaster and a bag containing unidentified white pills.

Officers also reportedly found packets of Falim chewing gum, which has actually become popular in some looksmaxxing communities. Some people online claim chewing the sugar-free gum for long periods can help create a more defined jawline. But there is no strong scientific evidence proving it changes bone structure.

Murphy had only been renting the luxury property for around two months before the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YouSane? Molt (@connormurphyofficial)

According to police, terrified neighbours called officers after hearing him screaming during the early hours. Witnesses also reportedly saw him rolling around in the street with his hands clasped together in prayer while making religious remarks before he ran away.

Police said Murphy then stripped naked and jumped into a nearby lake. He stayed in the water for several hours “before sinking.”

Thai authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and police have not announced any evidence of foul play.

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