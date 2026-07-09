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People convinced there’s a secret feud going on in the Love Island villa and we’ve all missed it

There’s evidence not only Lola and Julia are beefing

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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People are convinced there’s a secret feud going on right now in the Love Island 2026 villa. It’s very clear Lola and Julia don’t get on, but it would seem other Islanders aren’t getting along either.

In the last few days, we’ve seen tension between Lola and Julia. Lola called her a “f*cking b*tch” making her opinion very clear, and it all stemmed from Julia’s return from Casa Amor. Lola was then quick to want to nominate Julia and Lorenzo as the couple least likely to work outside of the show.

As all of this was happening, Yasmin pulled Lola for a chat to discuss everything that was going down. The girls discussed Fitzy getting with other girls during a challenge in Casa Amor, and how when presented with this during movie night, Lola brushed it off and seemed to not really mind.

Love Island 2026

via ITV

Yasmin brought up Julia, to which Lola said she “hates the girl”, but “didn’t mind” what Fitzy had done. She branded Julia as “here for the airtime and attention” to which Yasmin didn’t really respond, and instead said “maybe it’s a Marmite situation”.

The next day, Lola said she felt Julia was “out to get me constantly” and demanded Fitzy “ignore her” moving forward. Yasmin and Tommy were in this conversation too, and Yasmin sipped her drink and didn’t say much.

So now, people are convinced the beef isn’t just between Julia and Lola. They think Yasmin hates Lola, too. This is because Yasmin tried to dismiss Lola’s comments about Julia, and called her a “nice girl”. Plus, she’s not exactly backed Lola up when she’s been going on about the drama.

One person said: “Yasmin is fully onto Lola’s sh*t, you’d think she’s the detective in there.” Another added: “I respect Yasmin for trying to get Lola to care three episodes in a row, she’s trying so hard but there’s no hope for Lola.” A third quite bluntly said: “Yasmin thinks Lola is batsh*t crazy btw.”

Many have commented that Yasmin is very much a girls’ girl, and never likes to hear a bad word said about women in the villa. “Yasmin is soooo weirded out by Lola it’s so funny to watch omg,” one person said, with a person in the replies saying Lola isn’t someone Yasmin would have in her “team”.

Love Island 2026

via ITV

So, do we think Yasmin and Lola will come to blows soon? Or will they just never be friends? Or, are we all just imagining this?

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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