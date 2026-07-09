Emilie Kiser battling ‘mixed emotions’ as she announces pregnancy a year after son’s death

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After announcing she is expecting her third baby last week, influencer Emilie Kiser has spoken out about how she is navigating the pregnancy after losing her three-year-old son last year.

Trigg passed away after drowning in their garden pool in May 2025 while being watched by his father, Brady. He walked outside alone and fell into the pool while Brady was looking after their newborn inside, and CCTV footage showed he was unsupervised for nine minutes. He was in the water for seven of those minutes.

Last Friday, Emilie announced that they are expecting their third child, just over a year after losing Trigg. She shared a photo of her bump and wrote: “We are so grateful and excited to share that we will be welcoming another baby into our family. This news feels very surreal and has already been such a bright light to us during some of our darkest days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EMILIE KISER (@emiliekiser)

“As I stated last year, my family’s privacy will always be my priority. Because of that, I’m not sure how much I will be sharing about this pregnancy and next phase of life, but I appreciate your understanding as I navigate those boundaries. This baby has already brought so much hope and joy into our home, and we are treasuring every moment of it together.”

Now, in a new video, she has opened up more about the “mixed emotions” that have come with having another baby and announcing the pregnancy to the world.

“Obviously, announcing this news and even making this video right now came with a lot of mixed emotions, a lot of nerves. We are so happy and overjoyed. We also are constantly battling multiple emotions at the same time. Of grief and missing Trigg. Wishing that he was here for this next chapter,” she said.

@emiliekiser Love you guys and hope you all had a safe holiday🤍🤍🤍🤍 ♬ original sound – Emilie

“We knew that it was going to feel very different than any of our other pregnancies have felt. I already think ahead to my birth and how different that’s gonna feel. I think ahead to the day that we bring this baby home and how different that is going to feel, and it is a lot.”

She said that after what happened to Trigg, she is keeping her children completely off the internet, including the new baby. She said the one thing she can control in this job is what she chooses to share, so she is very “picky” about it.

“Thank you so much, literally from the bottom of my heart, for all of the love and support with announcing our pregnancy. Truly can never say thank you enough for the way that my community shows up for me, because you guys just always blow me away with the love and the support and the well wishes, and I truly can never express my gratitude enough.”

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Featured image credit: Emilie Kiser/Instagram