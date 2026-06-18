Emilie Kiser reveals why she forgave husband after their son drowned under his care

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Emilie Kiser has spoken out about her son’s death in her first public interview this week, and she opened up about why she forgave her husband after the drowning.

The influencer’s three-year-old son, Trigg, drowned in their garden pool in May 2025. The toddler was being watched by his father, Brady when he went outside alone and fell into the water. CCTV footage showed he was unsupervised for nine minutes in total, and he was in the water for seven of those minutes.

Brady told authorities he was inside the house looking after their other son, Teddy, who was just five weeks old at the time, while watching an NBA game between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. The police report said his attention was “divided” and he didn’t notice something was wrong until the dog looked outside at the pool. Emilie was out for dinner with friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Shetty (@jayshetty)

Speaking on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast this week, Emilie said she initially felt angry at Brady because Trigg was under his care when he died, but she forgave him after realising the same thing could have happened to her.

“To be honest, there was a time where I was just. I mean, from the beginning, I felt so angry at him. [I felt like] ‘I don’t know if I will ever forgive this man’,” she said. “But I think the biggest thing that really kind of altered my brain chemistry, in the way I thought about it, was ‘This could have just as easily happened to me. This could have just as easily been me in Brady’s position’.”

She continued: “Brady was taking care of our newborn child. When I left for dinner that night, he was thawing my breast milk, trying to get Teddy settled. A five-week-old baby. And that doesn’t excuse anything. It doesn’t excuse what happened. It doesn’t excuse any of the series of events after that.

“But taking that accountability, along with all the other things I know I could have changed, gave me so much true, deep, real, raw empathy for him. Of ‘This could have been me’.”

Kiser said that when they first lost Trigg, she did wonder if she could stay married, and thought there was a chance they might not stay together, but she ultimately chose to forgive him because she would want to be forgiven in the same situation.

“I would so deeply want him to forgive me, and to know that I didn’t mean for it to happen [if it was the other way around]. And that’s exactly how I feel for Brady. I really just have so much empathy and love for him. And he is so strong. And I’m really proud of us, honestly, and how we’ve grieved together,” she said.

Emilie revealed that they have done lots of therapy and done their best to “come together” in their grief.

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Featured image credit: @emiliekiser/Instagram and Jay Shetty/YouTube