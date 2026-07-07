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Elizabeth Siders brother 16 Ohio children

‘Tried many times’: Elizabeth Siders’ brother speaks out after the 16 Ohio children were rescued

‘I love my sister, however everyone knew about it’

Suchismita Ghosh | News
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A man who says he is Elizabeth Siders‘ brother has spoken out after 16 children were rescued from a tiny 12-foot home in Ohio where authorities say they had been living in horrific conditions.

The children, aged between 18 months and 18 years, were found inside a home in Hamden, Ohio, last week after investigators carried out a search warrant linked to a separate investigation.

Elizabeth Siders brother 16 Ohio children

via Southern Ohio Regional Jail

Elizabeth, her husband Gary Siders Jr., and his parents Gary Siders Sr. and Christina Siders have all been arrested and charged with child endangerment offences. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Now, Jeremy Russell, who identifies himself as Elizabeth’s brother, has shared a series of emotional Facebook posts about the case. Some of his claims have not been verified by investigators.

In one post, Russell claimed he had only recently reconnected with his sister after 15 years apart.

“My sister just rapped her life up. Due to indoctrination. It is 100 per cent real,” he wrote. “I met this dude couple months ago. Shook my hand like a baby would super soft hands. Definitely never worked a day in his life.”

Russell added, “I should have took him out that night. I was thinking about it but my sister. I was happy to see. Been 15 years. You lost touch with your family followed another look what happened.”

He also claimed Elizabeth had 20 children, although authorities have not confirmed that. Officials have only said that 16 children were removed from the home.

‘Everyone knew about it’

In another Facebook post, Russell said people had contacted him after the case had gone viral.

“Gotta alotta Facebook investigators lol. You’re in for a ride. I been telling you all,” he wrote. “My remorse. Idc I really don’t. That’s sad. I tried many times, ask my ex she knows. I was the one harassing.”

Russell added, “I love my sister, however everyone knew about it.”

He also wrote, “I told everyone, welfare supporters to the maximum. So the state knows something. I don’t get it, just leave me alone.”

Authorities have not commented on those claims, and Russell did not provide evidence to support them. The family’s neighbours have since spoken out too.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s lawyer, Thomas Stolly, has urged people not to rush to judgment while the case moves through the courts.

He told the Associated Press, “While the headlines may be sensational, there’s a real human component to this, and so I would ask people to give this process time to play out.”

The 16 children are now in the temporary custody of Ohio’s child welfare services while the investigation continues. Prosecutors have said additional charges could still be filed.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Lorie Russell/Facebook and Southern Ohio Regional Jail.

More on: News US Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | News
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