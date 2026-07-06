Love Island 2026’s Ellie has a past career in cabin crew, and her old photos are so vibey

Move over, Helena, there’s another ex cabin crew girlie in the villa

3 hours ago

She is one of the favourites on Love Island 2026, but before heading to Mallorca, Ellie Chadwick had a completely different job as cabin crew.

Before working in content creation and appearing on ITV, Ellie actually worked for Ryanair as cabin crew. So, after Helena, we have another Islander with experience working in the skies.

Ellie even documented some of the experience on TikTok. She posted behind-the-scenes videos of cabin crew life. Back in August 2022, Ellie shared a video captioned, “I did it!!” after joining Ryanair.

She also uploaded videos giving followers a glimpse into the job. One TikTok featured photos from her Ryanair journey, including time with her fellow trainees, moments on board the aircraft and loads of behind-the-scenes clips from the start of her cabin crew career.

Ellie also shared her monthly work roster with followers, revealing just how many places she was travelling to. During one month alone, she was scheduled to fly to Lanzarote, Alicante, Tenerife South, Málaga, Corfu, Marrakesh, Bologna, Pisa, Dublin, Gothenburg, Nîmes and Billund.

I’m tired just writing that list. Basically, she was hopping around Europe and North Africa while creating content about the experience at the same time.

But according to her LinkedIn profile, Ellie worked as cabin crew for around six months, from June to November 2022, before moving on to other roles.

Cabin crew wasn’t her first job

Before joining Ryanair, Ellie had already worked in quite a few customer-facing roles. She studied HNC Dance at Edinburgh College between 2019 and 2021, and alongside that worked in hospitality, retail and beauty. She also spent two months volunteering as a teaching assistant at West Calder High School in 2022.

After leaving Ryanair in November 2022, Ellie eventually moved into social media.

In May 2025, she launched her own business, Bleuprint Socials, where she creates social media content for brands. More recently, she’s also started offering wedding content creation.

By the time Ellie entered the Love Island villa, she was working as a real estate videographer. She worked with Remax Scotland in the Dunfermline and Dalgety Bay area.

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