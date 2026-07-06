The Tab
Ellie Love Island 2026 career cabin crew

Love Island 2026’s Ellie has a past career in cabin crew, and her old photos are so vibey

Move over, Helena, there’s another ex cabin crew girlie in the villa

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

She is one of the favourites on Love Island 2026, but before heading to Mallorca, Ellie Chadwick had a completely different job as cabin crew.

Before working in content creation and appearing on ITV, Ellie actually worked for Ryanair as cabin crew. So, after Helena, we have another Islander with experience working in the skies.

Ellie even documented some of the experience on TikTok. She posted behind-the-scenes videos of cabin crew life. Back in August 2022, Ellie shared a video captioned, “I did it!!” after joining Ryanair.

She also uploaded videos giving followers a glimpse into the job. One TikTok featured photos from her Ryanair journey, including time with her fellow trainees, moments on board the aircraft and loads of behind-the-scenes clips from the start of her cabin crew career.

@ellechadwickk

I did it!!🤍✈️ #fyp #foryoupage #cabincrew #ryanair

♬ Fly Away – Tones And I

Ellie also shared her monthly work roster with followers, revealing just how many places she was travelling to. During one month alone, she was scheduled to fly to Lanzarote, Alicante, Tenerife South, Málaga, Corfu, Marrakesh, Bologna, Pisa, Dublin, Gothenburg, Nîmes and Billund.

I’m tired just writing that list. Basically, she was hopping around Europe and North Africa while creating content about the experience at the same time.

@ellechadwickk

My October Roster🤍✈️ #fyp #foryoupage #zyxcba #cabincrew #ryanair #work #cabincrewlife

♬ Paradise – Bazzi

But according to her LinkedIn profile, Ellie worked as cabin crew for around six months, from June to November 2022, before moving on to other roles.

Cabin crew wasn’t her first job

@ellechadwickk

Get ready with me for work💋#foryoupage #fyp #zyxcba #cabincrew #cabincrewlife

♬ Yebba’s Heartbreak – Drake & Yebba

Before joining Ryanair, Ellie had already worked in quite a few customer-facing roles. She studied HNC Dance at Edinburgh College between 2019 and 2021, and alongside that worked in hospitality, retail and beauty. She also spent two months volunteering as a teaching assistant at West Calder High School in 2022.

After leaving Ryanair in November 2022, Ellie eventually moved into social media.

In May 2025, she launched her own business, Bleuprint Socials, where she creates social media content for brands. More recently, she’s also started offering wedding content creation.

By the time Ellie entered the Love Island villa, she was working as a real estate videographer. She worked with Remax Scotland in the Dunfermline and Dalgety Bay area.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Love Island Tina Aidan played game

Love Island’s Tina says Aidan ‘played a game’ to get her to pick him as she exposes what he said

Love Island 2026 Jordan famous YouTuber sister

Gals! Love Island 2026’s Jordon has a famous YouTuber sister with over 11 million subscribers

A brutal ranking of the Love Island 2026 cast members from least to biggest game player

Latest

Where Mark and Bob Leonard are now, and the other two men jailed in Indiana arson plot

Ellissa Bain

Five people were sentenced in total

Your Durham college, your supermarket staple

Alice Chinchen

Some ‘inspo’ ahead of your next trip to Market Place (warning: slightly basic) x

Ellie Love Island 2026 career cabin crew

Love Island 2026’s Ellie has a past career in cabin crew, and her old photos are so vibey

Suchismita Ghosh

Move over, Helena, there’s another ex cabin crew girlie in the villa

Where is Jamal ‘JT’ Thomas now after Worst Neighbor Ever? Inside his maximum security life

Kieran Galpin

The county has paid Mile’s family $2.4 million

Monserrate ‘Moncy’ Shirley’s possible early jail release date, and full apology statement

Ellissa Bain

She could serve 30 years less than her sentence

Worst Neighbor Ever Caroline Herrling's house items

Disturbing items police found in Caroline Herrling’s house that the Worst Neighbor Ever left out

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so much worse than what we see on Netflix

SZA reveals she’s ‘finally’ been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder on private Instagram

Alisa Pasha

Grammy-winning singer wrote: ‘Pretty sure this is why I’m taking AI so personally btw lol – and why I’m in every comment section’

studentcrowd best social uni

Ranked: Russell Group unis by student social life – Oxford and Cambridge miss the top 20 again

Alisa Pasha

Cambridge tops the Complete University Guide’s overall rankings but failed to make StudentCrowd’s top 20 for clubs and societies, with Oxford and Manchester also absent

Rhaena replaced House of the Dragon book character

House of the Dragon creator reveals the real reason Rhaena replaced this huge book character

Suchismita Ghosh

She actually doesn’t claim Sheepstealer in the book

Here’s where the Love Island 2026 cast went to university, and the courses they studied

Isabella Zbucki

Lola’s degree actually makes a lot of sense

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by proportion of EU undergrads – LSE highest at 8.5 per cent

Esther Knowles

LSE has the highest proportion of EU undergraduates of any Russell Group university at 8.5 per cent, while Birmingham has the lowest at just 0.8 per cent, according to The Tab’s analysis of HESA data

‘How can someone be so sick’: Charleen opens up about dark assault ordeal before Love Island

Hayley Soen

The man who did it has just been arrested again

Legally Blonde hidden references Elle

What, like you spotted them all? Here are all the iconic Legally Blonde hidden references in Elle

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the episode titles are clever

Want to run The Manchester Tab’s TikTok? Applications are now open – and we want you!

Francesca Eke

Applications close at 23:59 on Sunday 12th July

Dark details emerge about Elizabeth Siders, the mum of 16 kids rescued from a tiny, gross room

Kieran Galpin

Not everything on the internet about Elizabeth is factually accurate

Dumped Islander reveals who is the most vain in the Love Island 2026 villa, and they went in

Hayley Soen

They gave such a detailed answer

Friends of Charleen talk about Love Island 2026

Charleen’s influencer friends are being called out for ‘hate campaign’ towards other Islanders

Hayley Soen

‘If I were Charleen I would be horrified and embarrassed’

Sky is set to buy ITV, so here’s what it means for Love Island, football and other shows

Samah Tabba

Will we encounter paywalls any time soon?

The biggest lies you’re told about second year

Ellie McNally

Second year is feared by many undergrads. But are these valid concerns or just second year lies?

‘I felt hands tugging inside me’: Woman details the horrifying moment she woke up mid-operation

Kieran Galpin

‘I wanted to scream but couldn’t move my head or open my mouth’