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The biggest lies you’re told about second year

Second year is feared by many undergrads. But are these valid concerns or just second year lies?

Ellie McNally | Guides
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Second year has somehow become the university equivalent of a horror story. According to TikTok, it’s the year your house falls apart, your workload triples overnight and everyone except you suddenly has their life completely figured out.

But how much of that is actually true?

We spoke to Liverpool students who’ve survived second year to separate the myths from reality, and hopefully make the whole thing seem a little less terrifying for anyone about to make the jump.

House curses: Real… but avoidable

If there’s one thing second year is famous for, it’s the dreaded house curse.

Spend five minutes scrolling TikTok and you’ll find endless stories about friendship breakdowns, passive-aggressive group chats, mountains of dirty dishes and housemates who mysteriously forget how to clean a bathroom.

After recently finishing second year, a bio vet student summed up their experience in three words: “What the hell?”

They warned not to assume that everyone who seemed lovely in first year will automatically make the perfect housemate. Living with someone is a completely different experience to seeing them in lectures or on nights out.

It’s probably the biggest reason not to rush into signing a housing contract with the first group you meet during freshers.

That being said, horror stories aren’t inevitable.

A second year media and communications student told The Liverpool Tab: “If you actually know who you’re living with and know what they’re like, it’s fine. I loved my second year house.”

Choosing your housemates carefully, and having honest conversations before moving in, can save a lot of stress later.

The workload: A step up, but not impossible

Everyone expects second year to come with more work, and they’re not wrong.

For many courses, second year is where your grades start to matter more and deadlines become more frequent. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s harder than first year.

Second year media and communications student, Sofia Rosales Caceres explained: “Somehow I think first year was harder. In second year you already know the lecturers and know how uni works, so everything feels easier.”

Instead of spending weeks figuring out where your lectures are or panicking about referencing, second years already know the routine. They feel more confident asking questions in seminars, emailing lecturers and managing deadlines.

Of course, not everyone agreed.

Another second year media and communications student described the workload as “a major jump”, saying the increase in reading, coursework and independent study definitely took some getting used to.

The general consensus? Yes, you’ll probably be busier, but you’ll also be much better equipped to deal with it than you were in your first semester.

And, according to almost everyone we spoke to, an aesthetically pleasing library study session and an overpriced coffee somehow makes the deadlines feel slightly less painful.

The biggest myth: Everyone has their life sorted

Perhaps the biggest lie about second year is the idea that everyone suddenly has everything figured out.

There’s a strange expectation that by the end of first year you’ll have your friendship group, your societies, your future career plans and maybe even your love life completely sorted.

The reality couldn’t be more different.

Second year media and communications student Tia Gopalan said: “It’s not too late to make friends and join societies after first year.”

Despite what social media might suggest, there isn’t a deadline for meeting new people or finding where you fit in at university. Plenty of students discover new societies, make new friendship groups or completely reinvent their university experience during second year.

Second year bio vet student admitted: “Halfway through the year I had no idea what I was doing.”

And that’s probably the most reassuring thing about second year. While it might look like everyone else has it together, most people are still figuring things out as they go.

Is it that bad?

Second year definitely comes with new challenges. You’ll probably have more work, more responsibilities and maybe the occasional disagreement over whose turn it is to take the bins out.

But it also comes with more confidence, stronger friendships and a much better understanding of university life.

The biggest myths surrounding second year often come from comparing your experience to carefully curated TikToks or assuming everyone else has it all together.

In reality, most students are simply trying to survive the year one deadline at a time.

Ellie McNally | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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