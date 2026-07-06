Influencer who shared sinister threats to his life found dead after being brutally tortured

‘We’re not playing around, we already have your location’

2 hours ago

An influencer who shared death threats he had received has since been found dead. Manuel Alejandro Moreno Serna, known as Alex Serna, was found dead days after he went missing.

He disappeared on June 20th, the same day he shared a video claiming to have exposed a local company. Two days later, authorities discovered a body stuffed inside a drum which, according to a local news outlet, showed signs of torture.

The remains, found by the side of a road in Petatlán, Mexico, were later confirmed to be that of Alex as per local reports. Further reports state he has since been identified by his family, 14 days after being reported missing.

Alex Serna was well known as an environmental activist and influencer, who made efforts to share information about environmental damage, territorial conflicts and possible corruption. On the day he went missing, Alex had shared a video accusing a fruit company of extracting water resources without a licence in his state, and claimed to have uncovered documentation showing an absence of federal approval.

He then shared scary death threats he had been getting. One said: “We’ve got you in our sights, you better back off”. In another message, apparently from the same person, Alex was told: “We’re not playing around, we already have your location and everything.”

Since his death, the Human Rights Commission of the State of Guerrero (CDHEG) has called for an immediate investigation. It said in a statement: “The Human Rights Commission of the State of Guerrero urges the competent authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to clarify the facts.”

There have been no arrests made so far. Alex’s family has now begun the process of taking his body to the community of San Luis, in the municipality of Tecpan de Galeana, where he was from, to be buried.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.