This vibey TikTok account gives huge insight into what Love Island’s Lorenzo is like in real life

46 minutes ago

Ever since he joined Love Island 2026, every single thing I’ve learned about Lorenzo has made me more and more convinced that we’d vibe in real life. He just seems like an all round great guy.

When he was first introduced as part of the cast this year, Lorenzo was simply described as 28, and a business owner from Hertfordshire. But now, he’s a national treasure.

I don’t think he means to be, but Lorenzo is one of the funniest Islanders we’ve had in years. He brings genuine personality, a little bit of chaos, and fun back to the villa. You know what, crown him the winner alone already.

Now, because I’ve come across it and I feel as though the whole world deserves to as well, I’m sharing maybe my new favourite TikTok account. It’s being run by friends of Lorenzo while he’s in the villa, and is sharing loads of fun clips and tidbits from his life.

It’s called All things Lorenzo Alessi, and is described as sharing “best moments, unseen videos and villa chaos.” And truly, that’s what it is. The top video is Lorenzo in fancy dress, dancing to JLS. Say less. “Can’t wait to see Lorenzo on the heart rate challenge,” the caption said.

Another video showed Lorenzo vibing on a sun bed and joked he was about to become the only reason we all watch Love Island, but I now fear that’s come true. He’s dancing, singing, or both, in most of the clips shared.

“Is that Lorenzo!!! I KNEW he was a party boy,” one person in the comments said. “Can Lorenzo win on his own,” added another.

Loads of the comments on the videos of him partying are quoting the incredible time he told the girls in the villa what he gets up to on a Saturday. Lorenzo said on the show: “Every Saturday afternoon, I iron my bed. Yes I go on a night out, I come back, I shower, I have two Ferrero Rochers, a bottle of water, and then I go to bed.”

He’s so unintentionally funny I can’t get over it. I thought we’d seen a great side of Lorenzo on Love Island, but him in real life is even better. If anyone needs me, I’ll be watching every single video posted on this account. See ya!

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