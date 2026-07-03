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Florida woman shoots man dead outside Walmart in heated argument over parking space

She hasn’t been arrested and is claiming self-defence

Ellissa Bain | News
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A woman has shot a father of three dead in a Walmart car park in Florida after an argument over a parking space escalated, NBC 6 reports.

The unnamed woman shot and killed 62-year-old Bart Diguglielmo, a retired army veteran and trauma nurse from New Jersey, at around 12.30pm Tuesday afternoon outside a Walmart in North Lauderdale, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Shocking phone footage captured by other people in the car park appears to show the two arguing as they walk back and forth around the cars. You can’t hear what they are saying, but she is holding a gun up to his face.

Credit: Local 10

Things then escalate, and the woman, who hasn’t been identified, fires a single shot to his stomach. Diguglielmo is seen falling to the ground in the harrowing videos.

The man was immediately taken to Broward Health Medical Centre, where he was sadly pronounced dead. Police said the woman stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

She claimed that she acted in self-defence and was not immediately arrested. After the investigation is complete, the incident will be passed to the State’s Attorney’s office for review. No criminal charges have been made at this time.

Credit: Bart DiGuglielmo/Facebook

Diguglielmo’s daughter, Amanda, told Local 10 that her father was a “good man” who served in the military and was an emergency trauma nurse. He had three children.

“I heard one news site say it was over a parking spot,” she said. “Another says it was because my dad was making some type of advance towards the woman, which I will completely debunk because my dad is not that person. He’s not perfect, but not someone that would do this to this extreme.”

Amanda added in tears: “Nobody deserves to lose their life over a parking spot.” The investigation is still ongoing.

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Featured image credit: Bart DiGuglielmo/Facebook and Local10

More on: News US Viral
Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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