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It’s creeping closer, so when does Love Island 2026 come to an end?

Casa is over, we’re on the home straight

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Casa Amor has now officially been and gone, so it’s at this point in the show when we start thinking about when Love Island 2026 will end. And I hate to say, it’s quite soon.

Yet again, the show has got me. I sat and said I wouldn’t watch another series. I called the first episode the worst ever, and vowed I’d just casually watch it. Promised myself I’d not get too invested. Fast forward a few weeks and I’m audibly gasping as Fitzy kissed other girls in Casa, and standing in solidarity as Jasmine told Kavan what’s up during the Casa Amor recoupling. Girls, we’re hooked.

So now it’s sad to think the show is actually going to be over soon. Now is the point where the couples start to get a bit more serious, and they have the final in their sights. We still have some fun challenges and milestones to go, but the end is near.

Love Island 2026

via ITV

So, when does Love Island 2026 end?

ITV has not announced an official date for the Love Island 2026 final, but it’s not hard to estimate when it will be. The summer show is usually eight weeks, and the final is held on a Monday night.

This year, all the chaos kick started on Monday 1st June. So it looks as though the final will most likely be held live from the villa on Monday 27th July. That would mean we have about three weeks of the show left. It’s really not long!

The couples currently are: Priya and Jordon, Aidan and Martha, Mica and Samraj, Yasmin and Tommy, Lorenzo and Julia, Sean and Lola, Kavan and Charleen, Ellie and Finley, and Simba and Mara. Jasmine and Angelista are both single. But who will win?

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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