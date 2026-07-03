The Tab

Relative speaks out as 16 Ohio children found trapped in one room in ‘third world’ conditions

She had no idea they had that many kids

Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A relative of the Siders family has spoken out after 16 children were found confined to one tiny room at a home in Ohio, where they had been held for four years.

Authorities rescued the kids, who are all aged between one and 18, from the rural home in Hamden. At a press conference, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said they looked “almost like feral animals” after being held in “third world” conditions.

They were trapped in one room that was just 12 feet by 12 feet and surrounded by human waste. Police were responding to another incident in the area when they made the shocking discovery, and had no idea there were going to be 16 kids in the home.

Credit: Southern Ohio Regional Jail

The children’s parents and two grandparents, Gary Siders Sr, 73, Christina Siders, 77, Gary Siders Jr, 36, and Elizabeth Siders, 33, have all been arrested and charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment.

A relative of the father, Tessa Siders, told NBC News she was in complete shock as she had no idea the family had that many kids, and she hadn’t seen them for eight years. “I knew little Gary had kids, yeah. I don’t remember meeting any of the kids, though,” she said. “I knew they had a lot of kids through family talking years ago, but there’s no way I thought they had that many kids.”

She also revealed she has only met Elizabeth, the mother of the 16 children, once. Local residents were completely unaware that the children existed, and none of them were enrolled in school.

Credit: Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson

A man who lives on the same street in Hamden, a small town with a population of less than 1,000 people, said he has lived there for six years and saw “no kids at all”. Joseph Stewart, 60, told the Associated Press: “It’s a sad situation. It’s a quiet neighbourhood.”

Another neighbour, Petey Angels, 64, told the Columbus Dispatch that he’s never seen any children near the home either. “Nothing happens here. It’s something you wouldn’t expect in this village,” he said.

Police said the family were “pretty good at hiding these kids” and seemed to move around Ohio a lot before settling in Vinton County around four years ago. Their home was owned by a trust.

Credit: Southern Ohio Regional Jail

Emily Collins, 27, who owns a florist in the local area, was shocked that this was happening “right under our noses” and “nobody was able to help them sooner”. She told NBC News: “It’s just crazy that all the wonderful things going on in our little Hallmark town and this is what puts us on the radar. It’s really sad.”

The two parents and grandparents all appeared in court on Wednesday, and a judge entered not guilty pleas on their behalf. Their bond was set at $300,000 each, and they don’t have lawyers yet.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson and Southern Ohio Regional Jail

More on: News US Viral
Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

How Everest’s Green Boots will be recovered in gruelling mission as identity solved 30 years on

‘Pure evil’: 16 Ohio children rescued after being held in tiny 12-foot room for four years

Mother sentenced after scamming friends out of $20k in sick influencer travel scheme

Latest

People just realised Kavan and Jasmine’s huge age gap on Love Island and it explains a lot

Ellissa Bain

They’re in completely different life stages

Dumped Islander dishes about secret feud with girls in the villa and who’s ‘p*ssed everyone off’

Hayley Soen

Why isn’t Love Island showing this?!

First responder winces as he details horrifying scenes at home where 16 kids were held captive

Kieran Galpin

The kids were covered in bugs, and the smell was horrific

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce married

Wait! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already married? So, here’s everything you need to know

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m freaking out

Zoo owners recall horror after boy was ‘thrown’ into crocodile closure in first statement

Ellissa Bain

The couple said it was ‘one of the most distressing incidents in our history’

Sinister false claims about actor resurface as ex-wife Madonna savages him in Confessions II

Kieran Galpin

The serious allegations have popped up numerous times over the years

Bonnie Blue married

Um, this guy is going viral for marrying Bonnie Blue and fathering her child and it’s all a bit odd

Hayley Soen

‘I’ve never been more proud to call you my wife’

Florida woman shoots man dead outside Walmart in heated argument over parking space

Ellissa Bain

She hasn’t been arrested and is claiming self-defence

adam collard love island dad

Love Island’s Adam Collard allegedly assaulted by millionaire father, as trial date nears

Hannah Rambour

The court also confirmed Adam was the alleged victim of the assault by beating

Agonising 911 calls as family find child drowned before he miraculously came back to life in morgue

Hayley Soen

Police are now recommending charges against the 18-month-old’s family

Relative speaks out as 16 Ohio children found trapped in one room in ‘third world’ conditions

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea they had that many kids

Search resumes for Bristol University student who went missing in Romanian mountains

Zarah Grant

George Smyth went missing just over seven months ago, in November 2025

It’s creeping closer, so when does Love Island 2026 come to an end?

Hayley Soen

Casa is over, we’re on the home straight

From

That From season finale cliffhanger was diabolical, so here’s what we know about season five

Kieran Galpin

It’s going to be the final season

Millie Bobby Brown Henry Cavill boundaries

After four years, Millie Bobby Brown addresses whether Henry Cavill’s wild boundaries still exist

Suchismita Ghosh

They had ‘terms and conditions’

Ranked: Every Russell Group uni by QS arts and humanities 2026 – Oxford tops, Southampton last

Isabella Zbucki

Oxford scores 97.8 for arts and humanities in the QS 2026 rankings – Southampton scores just 69.6, a gap of 28.2 points between the highest and lowest Russell Group universities

Tributes paid to ‘considerate and kind’ Lancaster University student who died last month

Evie-Mae Ford

The university has published an online book of condolences for Finn

Why Rhaenyra kill Otto Hightower House of the Dragon

Creator explains real reason Rhaenyra *had* to kill Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m still shook

How Everest’s Green Boots will be recovered in gruelling mission as identity solved 30 years on

Ellissa Bain

Teams are currently bidding to complete the operation

Breaking: MAFS UK star arrested on suspicion of r*pe as police issue statement

Kieran Galpin

He was arrested last month