Love Island’s Adam Collard allegedly assaulted by millionaire father, as trial date nears

The court also confirmed Adam was the alleged victim of the assault by beating

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Ex-Love Islander Adam Collard is set to appear in court next month after he was allegedly assaulted by his father last September.

Adam, who stared on both seasons four and eight of Love Island, is set to face his father, William (Billy) Collard, in court.

This comes after his Billy allegedly physically assaulted his own son last September.

Adam was allegedly left with ‘reddening’ on his neck after the altercation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Collard (@adamcollard)

For the moment, the specific reasons and motivations behind the altercation remain unclear. It was earlier reported that the altercation came about due to a disagreement over the ownership of a cottage on land which Adam’s father owns.

The report claims that Adam is the registered owner, however, William challenged the ownership. This disagreement which allegedly led to an escalation between the two, resulting in Adam being physically assaulted.

The escalation turned violent, with Adam being supposedly being left with “reddening” on his neck following the altercation which took place in Newcastle last year.

When Billy appeared in court in April, he pled not guilty to the one count of assault which he faces.

Adam has led a peaceful life since leaving the villa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Collard (@adamcollard)

Since Adam’s last stint in the Love Island villa back in 2022, he has maintained a largely peaceful and unproblematic life.

While his coaching business and engagement to ITV presenter Laura Woods has kept Adam somewhat in the public eye, he has faced little scandal or drama. Adam and Laura welcomed their first child together, Leo, in January 2025 and have announced that they are expecting a second child, due sometime this year.

The altercation between him and his father is the first time Adam has appeared in the headlines since his Love Island days.

Featured image via Instagram @adamcollard