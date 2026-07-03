Zoo owners recall horror after boy was ‘thrown’ into crocodile closure in first statement

The couple said it was ‘one of the most distressing incidents in our history’

31 minutes ago

The owners of the zoo where a boy was allegedly thrown into the crocodile enclosure have spoken out for the first time about the “distressing” incident.

On 18th June, a three-year-old boy was allegedly thrown over the four-foot barrier into the crocodile enclosure by a stranger and attacked by at least one of the reptiles at the Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Norfolk on suspicion of attempted murder, who has now been released on bail. He is believed to have learning disabilities and was on a trip to the zoo with carers.

In their first statement since the incident over two weeks ago, the zoo’s owners Andy and Tracey Johnson have recalled the horror of the day.

“A fortnight ago, our family and team at Johnsons of Old Hurst experienced one of the most distressing incidents in our history. We were alerted to reports that a child had allegedly been thrown into one of our crocodile enclosures in the Tropical House,” they wrote.

“Everyone who was on site that day acted with incredible speed and determination. Within minutes of the first radio call, the child had been rescued from the enclosure and was receiving first aid. The emergency services arrived very quickly, supported by the MAGPAS Air Ambulance, and we cannot thank them enough for their professionalism, compassion and dedication in such difficult circumstances.”

They thanked the visitors who “stepped forward to help,” including off-duty paramedics and police officers, “whose calm and immediate actions made a real difference”.

“We are immensely proud of our own staff, who responded without hesitation and did everything they could to help and support the child until the emergency services took over.”

The couple thanked everyone for the kindness they have received from the local community and people across the country and said: “Every message of support, every kind word and every expression of concern has meant a great deal to our family and our team during an incredibly difficult time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnsons of Old Hurst (@johnsonsofoldhurst)

“Thank you for standing with us. Above all, our thoughts remain with the young boy and his family. We continue to hope and pray for his speedy recovery and ask that they are given the privacy, compassion and support they need at this time.”

The young boy is still being treated at Addenbrook’s Hospital in Cambridge after suffering severe injuries. His grandmother set up a fundraiser this week which has already raised over £24,000 for the family.

“I am fundraising for a young family whose three-year-old son was seriously injured at Johnsons of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon on June 18th after ending up in the crocodile enclosure. Thanks to the extraordinary bravery and quick actions of those nearby, the little boy was rescued by the zoo owners and rushed to hospital in a critical condition,” the fundraiser says.

“After undergoing multiple surgeries, his condition is now stable, but he faces a long road to recovery. His parents are currently by his side in hospital, supporting him through both immediate and ongoing care physically and psychologically. Every donation, no matter the size, will support the family by giving them the financial stability they need as they navigate through this difficult time . It will also support their son’s further recovery and rehabilitation in the upcoming months and years ahead.”

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Featured image credit: SWNS