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People just realised Kavan and Jasmine’s huge age gap on Love Island and it explains a lot

They’re in completely different life stages

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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It’s all kicked off on Love Island after Casa Amor, and one person who’s in the bad books is Kavan after the way he treated Jasmine. People have just realised what a huge age gap they have, and now their drama makes a lot more sense.

The pair have been getting to know each other for quite a few weeks now, after Jasmine decided she didn’t want to pursue things with Lorenzo anymore.

Jasmine slept on her own in Casa Amor and wasn’t really getting to know anyone else, constantly just talking about how much she missed Kavan. So, when he brought Charleen Murphy back to the main villa, she wasn’t exactly best pleased.

Now, Kavan’s getting majorly called out for kissing another girl in Casa, but guys, everyone’s forgetting he’s so young. Kavan is 21, and Jasmine is 27, meaning there are a whole six years between them.

Credit: ITV

Kavan’s still in his having fun era, while Jasmine’s actually at that age where she wants to find someone and settle down. There’s a big difference in their mindsets, which explains a lot.

“Kavan is 21 years old. 21 and Jasmine is 27. I feel like there’s so much pressure on Kevin to be this man who’s stepping up for Jasmine and everything. Of course he’s gonna go into Casa Amor and pick another girl. He’s 21 and he’s on Love Island,” someone explained on TikTok.

“He’s 21 years old. Feel like a lot of people who watch Love Island don’t understand how young 21 actually is. 21 is what? You just about legal to drink in the US. How is that? I just. What? And people are expecting him to just be so emotionally mature and able to read situations.”

She continued: “There’s so much pressure on a 21-year-old right now from a 27-year-old female. I don’t know. I think there’s a big discrepancy in maturity. Rightly so, because there is a six, seven-year age gap”.

@princessofreinvention

I think everyone is forgetting Kavan is literally 21????? Like of course he’s going to have a smooch in Casa Amor 😂😂✋✋😩😩😩 HE IS 21???? And on tv 😂😂😩😩😵‍💫😵‍💫🤣🤣🤣 omgggg this isn’t married at first sight I’m cryingggf #loveisland #kavan #loveislanduk #opinion #realitytv

♬ original sound – Anie | Fat Loss Coach ✨

I’m not saying it makes it okay for him to mess girls around just because he’s young, but they’re in different phases of life. It’s never going to work.

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Featured image credit: ITV 

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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