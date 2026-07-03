Dumped Islander dishes about secret feud with girls in the villa and who’s ‘p*ssed everyone off’

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It would seem there’s a bit of a feud in the Love Island 2026 villa that we’re not being made aware of. Since being dumped, one Islander has come out the villa and said one cast member has “p*ssed everyone off” and that the girls have had a bit of a rift.

Tommy has spoken out after leaving the villa, and given his two pence on why Priya is struggling to find a connection, and how she’s getting on with her fellow Islanders.

Appearing on Toby Aromolaran’s KICK stream this week, he said Priya has annoyed some of the girls in the villa. He pointed in a downwards direction and indicated that “after the kissing challenge” Priya had gone “like that”.

Tommy said: “She was swanning round the villa saying she had options. The girls were actually getting a little bit p*ssed off with her because she kept mentioning all the options she had.

“Then the kissing challenge happened, bad ratings and she just lost her head. It was like a confidence thing, every hour she was mentioning the challenge.”

Tommy isn’t the only one to leave the villa and speak out about Priya. Robyn appeared on The Debrief, and was asked which Islander isn’t on the show for the right reasons. She said it’s Priya. Victoria said the girls in the villa “weren’t vibing” with Priya, which she said is because Priya isn’t a girls’ girl.

“Priya says she’s a girls’ girl, but she’s not really 100 per cent a girls’ girl,” she said. “Like, I like her but I wouldn’t call her my best friend, or my friend or anything.”

George agreed. “She isn’t a girls’ girl for sure,” he said. “I think the girls will eventually start… I think there will be friction.”

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