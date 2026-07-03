The Tab
Bonnie Blue married

Um, this guy is going viral for marrying Bonnie Blue and fathering her child and it’s all a bit odd

‘I’ve never been more proud to call you my wife’

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Posts recently having been going viral about a guy claiming he’s married Bonnie Blue. Then, over on his Instagram he’s making even more wild claims, most notably that he’s the father of her unborn child.

Bonnie has been back on everyone’s lips recently, after she shared a hideous “baby shower” with the world, that was actually an x-rated golden shower, filmed for her subscribers. So now, everyone is talking about her pregnancy again, and who the father might be.

Enter: Julian Kincade. His post has gone viral on Twitter this week, and he’s claiming it shows professional photographs from his wedding to Bonnie Blue. “This might go down as the worst post on social media to date,” one person said, sharing it.

In the pictures, shared to Instagram, Julian said: “Bonnie Blue, I’ve never been more proud to call you my wife.” He’s also shared other posts claiming to be the father of her baby.

“I’ve never been more proud to be the father of your children,” Julian said in a post, next to a photo of a print which read: “Julian and Bonnie welcome Baby Blue.” He also shared a photo of himself appearing to kiss Bonnie’s bump.

Guys, it’s all fake and for attention. Not that you needed to be told that. I did the digging, and an AI detector said the photos are 97 per cent likely to be generated by AI, which gives them a pretty simple classification of: “Fake”.

Julian has also been sharing the backlash the photos have been getting, and seems to have also himself shared they’re not *yet* real. “Let’s get married Bonnie Blue,” he said in one. “I WILL marry Bonnie Blue,” he said in another.

It would seem he’s been hooked on the idea of meeting Bonnie for a while. He has a whole bunch of posts that are dedicated to talking about wanting to work with her, and encouraging people to tag her and get her attention. His bio has stated that there will be some sort of “collab” when he reaches 60k followers. Julian currently has 54.6k.

Weird. Very weird.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Bonnie Blue reveals the sheer number of men she’s slept with while pregnant and I feel sick

So Bonnie Blue *is* actually pregnant – and now the three possible dads are speaking out

Bonnie Blue golden baby shower

From start to finish: The entire hideous timeline of Bonnie Blue’s baby shower event

Latest

Nottingham is selling its £80m campus months after opening – and could lose £64.5m on the deal

Ben Redfern

The former HMRC offices were bought for £37.5m in 2021 and refurbished for a further £40m – but may now sell for as little as £14.4m, a potential loss of £64.5m, as the university cuts 600 jobs and 40 courses

People just realised Kavan and Jasmine’s huge age gap on Love Island and it explains a lot

Ellissa Bain

They’re in completely different life stages

Dumped Islander dishes about secret feud with girls in the villa and who’s ‘p*ssed everyone off’

Hayley Soen

Why isn’t Love Island showing this?!

First responder winces as he details horrifying scenes at home where 16 kids were held captive

Kieran Galpin

The kids were covered in bugs, and the smell was horrific

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce married

Wait! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already married? So, here’s everything you need to know

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m freaking out

Zoo owners recall horror after boy was ‘thrown’ into crocodile closure in first statement

Ellissa Bain

The couple said it was ‘one of the most distressing incidents in our history’

Sinister false claims about actor resurface as ex-wife Madonna savages him in Confessions II

Kieran Galpin

The serious allegations have popped up numerous times over the years

Bonnie Blue married

Um, this guy is going viral for marrying Bonnie Blue and fathering her child and it’s all a bit odd

Hayley Soen

‘I’ve never been more proud to call you my wife’

Florida woman shoots man dead outside Walmart in heated argument over parking space

Ellissa Bain

She hasn’t been arrested and is claiming self-defence

adam collard love island dad

Love Island’s Adam Collard allegedly assaulted by millionaire father, as trial date nears

Hannah Rambour

The court also confirmed Adam was the alleged victim of the assault by beating

Agonising 911 calls as family find child drowned before he miraculously came back to life in morgue

Hayley Soen

Police are now recommending charges against the 18-month-old’s family

Relative speaks out as 16 Ohio children found trapped in one room in ‘third world’ conditions

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea they had that many kids

Search resumes for Bristol University student who went missing in Romanian mountains

Zarah Grant

George Smyth went missing just over seven months ago, in November 2025

It’s creeping closer, so when does Love Island 2026 come to an end?

Hayley Soen

Casa is over, we’re on the home straight

From

That From season finale cliffhanger was diabolical, so here’s what we know about season five

Kieran Galpin

It’s going to be the final season

Millie Bobby Brown Henry Cavill boundaries

After four years, Millie Bobby Brown addresses whether Henry Cavill’s wild boundaries still exist

Suchismita Ghosh

They had ‘terms and conditions’

Ranked: Every Russell Group uni by QS arts and humanities 2026 – Oxford tops, Southampton last

Isabella Zbucki

Oxford scores 97.8 for arts and humanities in the QS 2026 rankings – Southampton scores just 69.6, a gap of 28.2 points between the highest and lowest Russell Group universities

Tributes paid to ‘considerate and kind’ Lancaster University student who died last month

Evie-Mae Ford

The university has published an online book of condolences for Finn

Why Rhaenyra kill Otto Hightower House of the Dragon

Creator explains real reason Rhaenyra *had* to kill Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m still shook

How Everest’s Green Boots will be recovered in gruelling mission as identity solved 30 years on

Ellissa Bain

Teams are currently bidding to complete the operation