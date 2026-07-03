Um, this guy is going viral for marrying Bonnie Blue and fathering her child and it’s all a bit odd

1 hour ago

Posts recently having been going viral about a guy claiming he’s married Bonnie Blue. Then, over on his Instagram he’s making even more wild claims, most notably that he’s the father of her unborn child.

Bonnie has been back on everyone’s lips recently, after she shared a hideous “baby shower” with the world, that was actually an x-rated golden shower, filmed for her subscribers. So now, everyone is talking about her pregnancy again, and who the father might be.

Enter: Julian Kincade. His post has gone viral on Twitter this week, and he’s claiming it shows professional photographs from his wedding to Bonnie Blue. “This might go down as the worst post on social media to date,” one person said, sharing it.

This might go down as the worst post on social media to date pic.twitter.com/C5hfzhPGad — Kevin “K-Hole” Randolph (@ketgoblin1635) July 2, 2026

In the pictures, shared to Instagram, Julian said: “Bonnie Blue, I’ve never been more proud to call you my wife.” He’s also shared other posts claiming to be the father of her baby.

“I’ve never been more proud to be the father of your children,” Julian said in a post, next to a photo of a print which read: “Julian and Bonnie welcome Baby Blue.” He also shared a photo of himself appearing to kiss Bonnie’s bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Kincade (@juliankincade_)

Guys, it’s all fake and for attention. Not that you needed to be told that. I did the digging, and an AI detector said the photos are 97 per cent likely to be generated by AI, which gives them a pretty simple classification of: “Fake”.

Julian has also been sharing the backlash the photos have been getting, and seems to have also himself shared they’re not *yet* real. “Let’s get married Bonnie Blue,” he said in one. “I WILL marry Bonnie Blue,” he said in another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Kincade (@juliankincade_)

It would seem he’s been hooked on the idea of meeting Bonnie for a while. He has a whole bunch of posts that are dedicated to talking about wanting to work with her, and encouraging people to tag her and get her attention. His bio has stated that there will be some sort of “collab” when he reaches 60k followers. Julian currently has 54.6k.

Weird. Very weird.