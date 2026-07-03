Lol, this blatant Enola Holmes 3 continuity error is giving Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown and the director have addressed it

2 hours ago

Continuity errors are always hilarious when you spot them in TV and film, and now Netflix’s new mystery film, Enola Holmes 3, has joined the likes of Game of Thrones, Gladiator, and Bridgerton.

The third instalment in the Enola Holmes franchise on Netflix, Enola Holmes 3 continues to follow the life and mysteries of Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, Enola, played by Millie Bobby Brown. Though not canon to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original Sherlock Holmes universe, the franchise’s modern twist on a classic has been a hit with viewers.

In the third film, Enola toils with her upcoming marriage to Tewkesbury, fearing that she’ll be reduced to the typical version of a Victorian wife. By the end, she’s found a comfortable middle ground where she can still kick ass AND be a doting partner.

Sadly, upon watching the new film, I was plagued by the continuity error people spotted MONTHS before it actually released.

The Enola Holmes 3 error: Apparently, they had gel nails in 1884

When Netflix dropped a first look at Enola Holmes 3 earlier this year, people immediately spotted a rather hilarious continuity error: Enola’s nails.

The picture, which was from the scene in Malta, showed Enola peering around the corner as she gripped the wall. It was a cute pic, but it clearly showed Millie with a fresh gel set.

“Enola Holmes taking place in 1885 while Millie’s nails giving full 2026 gel manicure,” one person said on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Period pieces fail the second modern beauty standards leak in. Audiences read authenticity through tiny details now.”

Ahead of the film’s release, Millie addressed the gel set in an arguably hilarious manner.

Enola Holmes taking place in 1885 while Millie’s nails giving full 2026 gel manicure 😭 pic.twitter.com/KafYNAPcc7 — Stranger News (@StrangerNews11) April 28, 2026

“How bleak and boring of the internet, I love a good manicure and so does Enola,” she told the BBC. “I wasn’t disappointed but I was like, oh OK, that’s what the articles are about. But then again, the internet does not surprise me these days. I’ve been through it on the internet.”

Director Philip Barantini admitted he didn’t consider the “small things”, explaining: “Maybe they do for some people but it made me laugh. We just live in a world where everyone is hyper-aware and they find something to zone in on, and it becomes a huge thing.”

It’s mad that the man who directed Adolescence didn’t clock it.

Enola Holmes 3 is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix