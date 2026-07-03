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Pregnant Bonnie Blue outlines gory details of new event as hundreds of men prepare to ‘milk’ her

‘I will not stop until I’ve taken every guy, and every inch’

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Just weeks after celebrating her baby shower with a shower of a different kind, Bonnie Blue is preparing a “milk me” stunt for this weekend. She really doesn’t stop, does she?

Despite falling pregnant at an earlier event, Bonnie Blue has continued to work in adult entertainment and traumatise the nation at the same time. The most recent addition to her filthy repertoire was her golden shower baby shower; over 100 men attended with full bladers.

“I’m a feminist and I’m all about my body, my choice,” she hit back after predictable backlash. “So, my choice today is to let strangers urinate all over my pregnant body.”

It’s been just three weeks since that event, but she’s already onto the next. Earlier this week, the former OnlyFans girly teased her upcoming stunt.

@vibenest_uk4

bonnie blue really milking the 4th july 😂😂😂

♬ original sound – VibeNest_uk

“To those who have an issue that I pleasure the barely legals, don’t worry, because those barely legals are going to become such big boys,” she said. “So I’m going to let them milk me, and it is filled with so many vitamins that they’re going to be walking out of the room a guy.”

Well, that time has arrived.

Bonnie Blue’s ‘milk me’ stunt is on Saturday

Though some of Bonnie’s stunts have themes, like the classroom or baby shower, this one seems to be a good old classic meet and jeet. I lowkey miss those much simpler times.

“My next event, 4th July, in London (you know where). Meet me, milk me and cover me in c*m. See you soon, boys,” she wrote on Twitter, adding in another post, “Let me be your sl*t for the day.”

Credit: Twitter

Credit: Twitter

In a video post, she urged attendees to “drain her”, use her, and “yes, I’m doing all of this while pregnant.”

She sent out forms on Friday morning, writing in the email: “If you’re planning on coming to milk me this weekend, please fill out this form so that I can send you a consent form. You will need to bring ID that matches the details you put on the form!”

@bonnieblueschoolies

4th July, the countdown is on 👀

♬ original sound – bonnie

Those forms are pretty standard, requesting name, date of birth, email address, and where people are currently based.

“I will not stop until I’ve taken every guy and every inch that’s in my queue,” she added on TikTok.

Of course, the Bonnie Blue Bangbus has been spotted out and about around London.

Prepare yourself for the content that’s about to flood the internet.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue

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Kieran Galpin | Trends
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