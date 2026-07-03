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Dished: Here’s everyone who is smoking and vaping in the Love Island 2026 villa

One Islander is using snus as well

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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We now know exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island 2026 villa. For some reason, every single year this becomes hotly anticipated information. Since the show stopped showing the Islanders getting up to the unhealthy habits live on air, we’ve had to wait for dumped Islanders to come out and share the details.

Namibia was dumped earlier on in the show, and she has started her tour of podcasts and interviews, lapping it all up. One thing she was quickly asked was if anyone in the Love Island 2026 has been smoking or vaping. She did the Lord’s work and named names.

Love Island 2026

via ITV

Who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island 2026 villa?

During an interview on the Spill With Will podcast, Namibia shared plenty of villa secrets. The host asked her who was vaping when she was there, and she said: “Sorry guys if you’re mad at me for telling everyone, but pretty much everybody [was]. Ope, Victoria, Jasmine, Sam, Lola and Fitz were the only ones who didn’t. Everyone else did.”

That would mean, based on who was in the villa with her, this is who is: Priya, Kavan, Angelista, Aidan, Yasmine, Samraj, Ellie, Lorenzo, Mica and Robyn. And herself of course!

Namibia was also asked if anyone was using snus, to which she revealed that Simba was. “Simba used snus yeah, the rest just vaped or smoked,” she said. So, it would appear some old school cigarettes were also used by the vapers, too. She basically said they’re all a bit bored at times, so there’s not really much else to do in the villa. Fair enough!

There are strict rules regarding the Islanders smoking or vaping while on the show. Islanders are not allowed to smoke at all on camera, after the show was criticised for glamourising the habit.

Instead of being given cigarettes like they were in previous seasons, Islanders now have to ask if they want to smoke, and it is never shown on camera. Lots of the Islanders vape, but they have to go to designated areas out the front to do so. And, they can only vape one at a time. This avoids the risk of interesting conversations happening when the cameras aren’t around.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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