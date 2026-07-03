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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have four strict rules their wedding guests *must* obey

Some of them are quite controversial

Isabella Zbucki | Entertainment
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married this weekend, and celebs like Suki Waterhouse, Zoe Kravitz, Graham Norton and Ed Sheeran are rumoured to be guests.

The couple have already been very selective with who they’ve invited, and many of the singer’s close friends didn’t make the cut.

But the guest list isn’t the only thing they’ve been picky with. It turns out they’ve also been quite strict with the rules their guests have to follow on the big day.

There’s a no phone policy

Ahead of the big day, the couple have shared with guests that there will be a no phone policy. That’s right, guests will have to stay off their phones for the entire celebration.

It seems to be strictly enforced, as an insider told People: “Guests have been told there will be a phone check upon arrival.” I guess we won’t be getting any Instagram updates from the big day.

No wedding gift rule

Um, this is kind of random but apparently Taylor and Travis asked for no gifts from their guests. And you know what, it kind of makes sense as the couple have reportedly invited almost 1,000 people. I guess it saves them from having to write almost 1,000 thank you cards.

San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle, who co-founded Tight End University with Travis, explained the couple made it explicitly clear they don’t want anyone to get them presents.

Speaking to ExtraTV, he said: “They said absolutely no gifts. But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin.” I’m sure they’ll make an exception for George, though.

Dress code

Like for most weddings, guests have been told they need to wear black tie, which is fair enough as it is *the* Taylor Swift’s wedding! I mean, it’s not like you can turn up in a pair of jeans and a nice top.

No plus ones

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Previous reports about the wedding said invites made it clear no plus ones were allowed, with the only exception being for married guests. The no ring, no bring policy might be a problem, as some of Taylor’s closest pals, such as Gigi Hadid, are not married.

One single woman, who was invited, reportedly said she was considering skipping the wedding because she wouldn’t know many people there.

But a development professional has backed the couple’s decision to not invite plus ones. They told Fox News: “No one’s entitled to a plus-one simply because you were invited,” adding that “a wedding invitation [is] a gift of inclusion[…] It’s not some contract guaranteeing your specific accommodations.”

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Featured image via New Heights Podcast on YouTube and Unsplash

More on: Celebrity Taylor Swift US
Isabella Zbucki | Entertainment
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