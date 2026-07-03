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Everything we know Zoe Sugg has been up to in her six months away from the internet

We’ve had a few updates

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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We have officially reached the six-month mark and Zoe Sugg aka Zoella still hasn’t returned to the internet. Thankfully, we have had quite a few updates now about what she’s been up to in her sudden social media break.

The YouTuber abruptly stopped posting on 1st January 2026 without any warning. Everything was normal during December as she did Vlogmas and then posted a dump of pics from the festive period on New Year’s Day. Then all of a sudden she was gone, and she hasn’t posted on YouTube or Instagram since. Zoe hasn’t even liked or commented on any of her friends’ or family members’ posts.

We still don’t know why she suddenly went on an internet hiatus, but we have seen snippets of her over the past few months, which prove she’s doing well. So, here’s everything she’s been up to.

The first sign of Zoe was in February, when she got her nails done

Everything was completely silent for almost two months after Christmas. Then the first sign Zoe was doing okay came in February when her nail tech Bethany Walker, who she’s been going to for years, uploaded a photo of her nails after she’d just got them done on 18th February. “NAKED FRENCHIES. A very soft subtle French for gorg @zoesugg 🤍,” she wrote in the caption.

Then she met her brother Joe Sugg’s baby in March

The first actual sight of her came a month later, when she was seen meeting her new nephew. Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell welcomed their first son, Bowden, on 16th March, and he shared a printed photo of Zoe meeting the newborn in one of his YouTube videos. She had a huge smile on her face and looked really well.

Credit: ThatcherJoeVlogs/YouTube

She got her nails done again, and went to a friend’s wedding

On 14th May, another photo and video of Zoe getting her nails done appeared. “NATURAL FRENCHIES. Clean set for gorg @zoesugg this was one of my favourite custom blends,” the nail tech wrote in the caption. In the video, you can see Zoe’s engagement ring glistening, but she’s not wearing a wedding ring, debunking rumours that she stopped posting to get married. She was also tagged in a photo attending a friend’s wedding in London around the same time.

Then her voice was heard in the background of a video

Joe then uploaded another vlog with Zoe in it. In the video was posted on 20th May, they were celebrating Diane’s birthday, and you can very clearly hear Zoe singing Happy Birthday. Then, she says “Yay” as Diane blows out the candles on her cake. After that, you hear her daughter Novie hilariously say “good girl Aunty Dot,” and Zoe laughs as she repeats the funny phrase, “Good girl Aunty Dot”. Again, she sounded really happy.

Credit: ThatcherJoeVlogs/YouTube

News dropped that she’s building a donkey sanctuary

In June, we got the biggest update yet. Zoe and her partner Alfie Deyes have been building a donkey sanctuary near their home! Someone found a post on the local parish council website where they live that shows Alfie has submitted planning permission for a literal donkey farm. It says they want the sanctuary to include a tractor parking area, donkey enclosure, donkey stable, three shepherd huts and a wildlife pond.

Apparently, they’ve been really annoying their neighbours

The donkey sanctuary has brought a bit of drama. Apparently, work started without planning permission from the local council, and the local residents aren’t happy, the MailOnline reported. One resident called the council to reject what they called an “unjustified and harmful development within the countryside”. A local heritage group, the Hurstpierpoint Society, said: “The character and the charm of the area have been changed with the fencing and gates both now already installed.”

And that’s the last we’ve heard of Zoe. I wonder if she’ll return with a “building our donkey sanctuary” vlog soon.

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Featured image credit: Zoe Sugg/Instagram and ThatcherJoeVlogs/YouTube

More on: Social Media Viral YouTube Zoella
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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