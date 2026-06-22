Remember PewDiePie? Here’s a look at what the YouTuber is doing now, in 2026

He was the most subscribed YouTuber in the world for almost a decade

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Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, better known online as PewDiePie, was absolutely huge back in the day. He was the most subscribed YouTube channel for over nine years, and the first to get to 100 million subscribers, but what on earth is he doing now? After over a decade of being the internet’s most-watched creator, he lives a much quieter life in 2026. Here’s everything you need to know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PewDiePie (@pewdiepie)

Here’s a look at what YouTuber PewDiePie is doing now

The 36-year-old now lives in Tokyo, Japan, with his wife Marzia and three-year-old son, Björn, who was born on 11th July, 2023. They relocated to Japan full-time in 2022 after falling in love with the country during a holiday in 2018, and have lived there ever since. Before that, they had a house in Brighton.

He has been posting cosy family vlogs every month on his YouTube channel ever since they moved to Asia, where he still has 110 million subscribers. However, Felix recently announced he’s going to stop posting vlogs in September 2026 because he doesn’t want to share his son online anymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marzia Kjellberg (@itsmarziapie)

“Now he’s three years old, we feel like it’s a good time to end the vlogs,” he said in a recent video. “If he wants to part of it [the videos], that should be his choice later.” He said they might still be showing the odd video or photo online here and there, but the vlogs put “too much pressure” on the toddler being online.

He’s not quitting YouTube altogether, but it definitely feels like he’s semi-retired, and Felix lives most of his life in private, away from the internet.

PewDiePie still has 19 million followers on Instagram too, but doesn’t really post on there very often. His last post was on 9th May, when he celebrated Mother’s Day in Japan. Before that, he shared a post celebrating the fact that he and Marzia have been together for 14 years and married for six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marzia Kjellberg (@itsmarziapie)

Felix and Marzia said “I do” on 19th August 2019 at Kew Gardens in London, exactly eight years after they first met. It was a small celebration with just their closest friends and family, and Marzia said it was the “most beautiful day” in an Instagram post. “[I’m] Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives.”

Marzia is a bit more active on social media than him, often sharing cute moments of family life with her husband and son. She has 8.2 million followers on Instagram and used to have her own gifting company called Maì, which sold little trinkets like mugs, jewellery, socks and plushies, but it isn’t active anymore.

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Featured image credit: @itsmarziapie/Instagram and PewDiePie/YouTube