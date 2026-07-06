The secret unaired scenes Love Island bosses chose not to show on movie night

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Movie night has caused chaos in the Love Island 2026 villa, but apparently there were even more secret scenes that bosses chose not to air to the Islanders – or us. Yes, more has gone on that we’re blissfully unaware of!

So, it looks as though movie night is going to continue into tonight’s episode (Monday 6th), but we’ve seen most of the clips already. The main focus has been Jasmine and Kavan, and what they each got up to before and during Casa Amor. Jasmine got a bit of a rough edit in her clips, but it looks as though the full scale of Kavan’s antics will be outed later on.

As well as this, Lola got to take a look at Fitzy’s wild kissing in the Casa Amor challenge, but she seemed to brush it off like it was nothing. This is where it gets interesting.

According to reports, it’s been hinted there *may* have been even more that went on here during Casa Amor, but we’ve not been shown. And, these clips won’t be aired during movie night, either.

People are convinced more went on between Julia and Fitzy during Casa, but it’s been confirmed ITV decided not to air anything that viewers at home had not already seen.

An insider told The Sun: “If more clips of Sean and Julia’s antics were played on movie night it would certainly be a shock. The explosive twist would be a show first – keeping viewers in the dark too – but Islanders will only being seeing footage that has already been broadcast on screens.”

It would seem more went on than what we saw, after Fitzy picked up the Casa girls and kissed them during a challenge. When Julia returned to the main villa, Lola assumed she had insulted her in Polish, but she in fact has said “kiss my a*s” in Gaelic – which Fitzy speaks.

In Unseen Bits this weekend, it was revealed that Sean had been chatting to Julia more than we saw on the main show, and after her using the Gaelic insult, people are convinced she must’ve been taught it by Fitzy.

Show us their convos, Love Island!

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