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Love Island couples who met during Casa Amor and stayed together for the longest

Casa does make couples who last!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Casa Amor is famously the biggest test Love Island has to offer, where a bunch of stunning new Islanders are thrown in to see who is loyal and who isn’t. The main task of a Casa bombshell is to come in and cause havoc, but over the years a fair few Love Island couples who met during Casa Amor have been wholesome in the end.

Don’t get me wrong, loads of Casa Amor couples have epically crashed and burned – and many don’t even make it to the end of the show. But, some do. Here are the Love Island couples who first met during Casa Amor, and then went on to last the longest after the villa.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan – Still together

Love Island Casa Amor couples

via ITV

OG winter 2023 Islander Kai met Sanam when she was a Casa Amor bombshell. They went on to win the show, meaning Sanam became the first ever Casa Amor Islander to win. They’re still together now, and are married!

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico – Four years

via ITV

I think Nas and Eva will forever be one of the most heartbreaking Love Island splits. Mainly because they’re one of the couples who lasted the longest, but their relationship still broke down.

Nas was coupled up with Demi Jones in the winter 2020 series, but came back from Casa Amor with Eva. Four years later, they broke up.

Speaking to The Tab ahead of when he went on All Stars, Nas explained the split was “amicable”.  He said: “It ran its course, there’s no bad blood.” Nas said he and Eva are still friends, and still meet up with one another. “We chat like old friends,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to throw away four years together.” He added: “The relationship wasn’t for us, but I will always be her biggest fan.”

Callum Jones and Molly Smith – Three years

Love Island Casa Amor couples

via ITV

Molly is literally getting married to someone else now, but does anyone else still think about her and Callum? Their relationship started with drama.

Molly was part of Casa Amor in the 2020 winter series of Love Island, and her entry broke up what looked like the series’ most stable couple, Shaughna and Callum. It caused the iconic Casa Amor moment of Shaughna saying “congrats, hun” when the pair walked back into the villa together.

Three years after getting together on the show, it was announced the couple had split. Molly and Callum then both appeared on All Stars, and there was hope of a rekindling, but Molly won with Tom, who she’s now getting married to.

Rebecca Gormley and Biggs Chris – 18 months

via Netflix

Rebecca Gormley and Biggs Chris met during the 2020 show, but split up after 18 months together. At the time, they were reported to have broken up because Rebecca was too much of a “party girl” for Biggs, and he wanted a family. The pair had reportedly moved in together during lockdown, but it ultimately didn’t work out.

However, they then appeared on Cheat: Unfinished Business on Netflix, and all the details about what really happened were shared. Biggs admitted he cheated on Rebecca in their final few weeks together.

There had previously been some rumours of cheating floating around, but nothing was confirmed. Rebecca found out the rumours had been true, only when they were filming the Netflix show.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu – 15 months

Love Island Casa Amor couples

via ITV

Mike and Priscilla from the first winter Love Island broke up after over a year together. The couple were dumped on day 41 of the show and stayed together for 15 months, with Mike moving down to London for them to be closer when the show wrapped.

But, in June 2021, sources said they had split and fans noticed they no longer follow each other on social media. They both deleted all pics of them together, too.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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