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Dumped Islander reveals who is the most vain in the Love Island 2026 villa, and they went in

They gave such a detailed answer

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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A dumped Islander has shared who the most vain cast member on Love Island 2026 is, and they didn’t hold back. Given the nature of the show, and every single Islander being drop dead gorgeous, they can be forgiven for knowing they’re good looking. It’s part of the deal. But apparently one person this year goes beyond the others.

Namibia was dumped earlier on in the series, and since then has been doing the rounds in interviews, sharing everything about what goes on behind the closed villa doors. First she shared exactly who has been smoking and vaping, and then she went on to share who on the show this year is the most vain.

She said it’s her bestie Lorenzo, who she got on with super well with in the villa. He apparently kept an entire album of pictures of her on his villa phone. So, it would appear when he wasn’t looking at Namibia, he was looking at himself. Fair enough.

Love Island 2026

via ITV

‘That man loves himself’

Appearing on the Spill With Will podcast, Namibia was asked the question of who is most vain. “Lorenzo. That man loves himself,” she said.

“He’s got a 10-step skincare routine, he was always the last to get into bed. He was putting like Aidan and stuff onto it. Yeah. He uses like 10 different things.”

She then went on to list some of the specialist items Lorenzo had in the villa to perfect his skin. This included a Korean serum, cleanser, toner, eye patches and a moisturising cream. “I just thought, come on, like get to bed mate,” she joked. “This guy is something else.”

She did admit that Lorenzo does have amazing skin, so maybe it’s all worth it? I’ll be trying to clock him getting ready for bed every night now!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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