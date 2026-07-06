What, like you spotted them all? Here are all the iconic Legally Blonde hidden references in Elle

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Prime Video’s Elle is a big love letter to Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde. And even though it’s set years before Elle Woods gets into Harvard, the show is packed with hidden details and little references to the original film.

Who doesn’t remember Elle Woods from Legally Blonde? The pink-loving, totally confident Elle who somehow made everything look effortless, even when it absolutely wasn’t.

But unlike me, if you haven’t watched the film a million times, you’ve probably missed quite a lot of the references in the new Prime Video show. So here are all the huge Legally Blonde Easter eggs in Elle.

Episode titles are all Legally Blonde quotes

Every episode title, except the pilot, is actually taken from lines in Legally Blonde. The second episode is called “No Silly, I Go Here”. The third one is called “You’re Not the Girl I Thought You Were”. And the fourth episode’s title is the iconic line “What, Like It’s Hard?”

They’re all lines Elle or other characters say in the film, which is actually a pretty clever.

Bruiser’s backstory links back to the film

We also get a bit more detail about Bruiser, Elle’s chihuahua. In Elle, it’s explained how he became part of her life through a rescue story involving her mum and a neighbour. This ties back neatly to the way Bruiser is already part of Elle’s world in Legally Blonde.

Cosmo is already a big deal for Elle

Another clear reference is Elle’s obsession with Cosmopolitan. In the film, Cosmo basically acts like her guide to life. And the series shows that she’s already completely into it as a teenager.

Days of Our Lives is part of her everyday life

The soap opera Days of Our Lives also shows up again and again. In the film, Elle proves her intelligence by casually recapping the show. And in Elle, it turns out she and her mum watch it regularly.

The party prank gets a prequel version

There’s also a storyline that mirrors the famous costume party prank from Legally Blonde. Instead of a bunny outfit situation, Elle ends up at a pool party that is nothing like what she expected. She feels completely out of place because she assumes it will be like the parties she knows from Bel-Air.

Pink stationery is already her signature

One of Elle’s most iconic traits in the film is her pink, scented resume, and the show reveals she was doing similar things way before university. In one episode, she uses pink, lavender-scented stationery for a school plan.

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