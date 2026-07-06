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Friends of Charleen talk about Love Island 2026

Charleen’s influencer friends are being called out for ‘hate campaign’ towards other Islanders

‘If I were Charleen I would be horrified and embarrassed’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Friends of influencer and now Love Island 2026 Casa Amor girl Charleen Murphy are being called out for their posts about her time in the villa so far. It’s not exactly been plain sailing for Charleen, after she was brought back to the main villa by Kavan.

Charleen entered during Casa Amor, and explored a connection with Kavan, who was coupled up with Jasmine back in the main villa. Kavan then chose to recouple, and brought Charleen back. Jasmine had stayed loyal, and watched them walk in while she stood alone.

Jasmine, as would be expected, gave Kavan a frosty welcome home, and called him out for what he had done. This meant it was a less than warm arrival for Charleen, who was later seen crying because of how unwelcome she felt. Now, her friends watching at home have been posting all about the scenes.

One of her friends posted a live and said he was “sick to his stomach with anger” watching the scenes. He said he wanted Charleen home, and said the OG girls should “not be so f*cking nasty”.

Another post from another of her friends, clearly aimed at Jasmine, said: “Hate hate hate insecure people they are so evil. I hate to be the one to break it to you, he’s not sabotaging anything he just does not like you and I really hate to say it but although you may think you’re all that you will never have the same jenesequa as my sister.”

Sharing the posts, on person on Twitter added: “Are Charleen’s friends actually okay??? This is soooo weird and nasty actually Jasmine hasn’t even said/done anything to her.”

Another of Charleen’s friends used the viral trend of sitting down as though you’re starring in a Netflix documentary and said she was “throwing hands because they made Charleen cry”. The same friend posted that Mica is a “snake” who should “shut her mouth”.

Someone commented: “I get that you want to defend your friend, but one thing is defending someone and a completely different thing is viciously attacking a girl who has done NOTHING to them. Charleen’s friends being vicious towards Jasmine for no reason. It’s not right.”

Other people have screenshotted Charleen’s friends commenting on posts which appear to be from the official Love Island page. They are supporting their friend, but also saying hate comments should be deleted. “That’s why influencers with massive followings shouldn’t be allowed on the show,” one person said.

The conversation has moved onto Reddit too. One poster said they completely understand why Charleen was upset, but her friends “need to chill”. They added: “When it comes to tearing other women down, who did absolutely nothing to her, is actually where it gets to be too much.

“I don’t see ANY of the other Islanders’ friends or families going on massive hate campaigns like Charleen’s friends. Reposting mean posts about Jasmine, going live calling out Jasmine (who did NOTHING), and posting stories once again trying to take another woman down to lift their friend up. If I were Charleen I would be horrified and embarrassed for how they are acting. I really hope this narrative stops from her friends because it’s wrong.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Influencers Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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