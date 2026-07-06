Want to run The Manchester Tab’s TikTok? Applications are now open – and we want you!

8 hours ago

It’s time to put that TikTok obsession to good use because applications to join The Manchester Tab’s 2026/27 editorial team as our TikTok Editor are officially open!

Students from any university across Manchester are welcome to apply.

We’re looking for someone who loves keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, has a passion for creating engaging and relatable content, and is excited about growing our video presence. The successful applicant will lead their own team of content creators and help transform our written stories into engaging video content, bringing student news, features, and campus culture to life across social media.

To apply, simply complete the Google Form linked at the bottom of this article. Applications close at 23:59 on Sunday 12th July.

So, what is the job?

As TikTok Editor, you’ll work closely with the rest of the editorial team to create and manage content for our TikTok account. You’ll also collaborate with our Social Media Editor to help produce content across our other social platforms.

We’re looking for someone who can build and lead their own team of content creators, helping to grow our video output throughout the year. You’ll be responsible for turning our written stories into engaging video content, bringing breaking news, features, and student life to audiences in a creative and accessible format.

The successful applicant will be responsible for posting consistently, creating a variety of videos covering everything from viral trends and Manchester student life to breaking student news.

You should be confident using editing platforms such as CapCut and Canva to produce a range of content, including longer news explainers, trend-based videos, interviews, and much more.

We’re also looking for someone who feels comfortable both behind and in front of the camera. Whether you’re filming trending TikToks, directing a team of creators, or presenting serious news updates, you’ll play a key role in shaping The Manchester Tab’s video presence.

The editorial team meets every week throughout the academic year, and the successful applicant will be expected to attend these meetings.

You’ll be making videos like these

If you have any questions about the role, feel free to get in touch with us via our Instagram.

What’s in it for me?

You’ll receive training from the team at The Tab HQ while gaining valuable journalism and social media experience. Many former editors and contributors have gone on to work for organisations including the BBC, The Telegraph, Vogue, and many others.

As part of the editorial team, you’ll also have the opportunity to write for The Tab’s national website, which attracts more than nine million monthly readers, as well as contribute to The Tab’s TikTok page – and meet fellow student editors from across the UK at the biannual London networking events.

If you’re ready to turn your TikTok scrolling into something productive, we’d love to hear from you. Apply now to join our editorial team for the upcoming academic year!

How do I apply?

If you’re interested in applying (and why wouldn’t you be?), simply fill out the Google Form below.

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Applications close at 23:59 on Sunday 12th July.